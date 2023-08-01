Five missions for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter
The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew were called to five missions over the past week, largely medical emergencies including a call-out to the Cable Bay Walkway north of Nelson.
On Wednesday the crew attended a medical emergency in the Mud Bay area of the Pelorus Sound. The following day a medical emergency patient was flown from the Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.
That night the helicopter was sent to a search and rescue mission in Kahurangi National Park after a personal locator beacon was activated. The mission, requiring the use of night vision goggles, was completed around 9pm with a patient taken to Nelson Hospital.
On Saturday the crew attended a medical emergency on the Cable Bay walkway at around
midday. Later that day they flew to a head injury in the Kaiteriteri area.
Conditions change quickly at this time of year so dressing in multiple layers is advised for outdoor trips as well as taking a personal locator beacon.
The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate
Weekly Round Up
Missions Completed: 5
Winch use: 0
Night vision goggle use: 1
Missions Year to date: 261