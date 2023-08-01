Five missions for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter were called to a medical emergency on the Cable Bay Walkway, north of Nelson, last week.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew were called to five missions over the past week, largely medical emergencies including a call-out to the Cable Bay Walkway north of Nelson.

On Wednesday the crew attended a medical emergency in the Mud Bay area of the Pelorus Sound. The following day a medical emergency patient was flown from the Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

That night the helicopter was sent to a search and rescue mission in Kahurangi National Park after a personal locator beacon was activated. The mission, requiring the use of night vision goggles, was completed around 9pm with a patient taken to Nelson Hospital.

On Saturday the crew attended a medical emergency on the Cable Bay walkway at around

midday. Later that day they flew to a head injury in the Kaiteriteri area.

Conditions change quickly at this time of year so dressing in multiple layers is advised for outdoor trips as well as taking a personal locator beacon.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up

Missions Completed: 5

Winch use: 0

Night vision goggle use: 1

Missions Year to date: 261