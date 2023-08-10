Businesses learn how to 'continue to compete' amid climate disruption

Golden Bay Fruit is among businesses participating in a programme to help local companies cut carbon emissions, as more businesses face questions about their carbon footprint from customers like retail chains.

A pilot programme that helps businesses measure and cut their carbon emissions has sold out as pressure builds on companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Nearly 30 businesses in Te Tauihu, the top of the South Island, have signed up to a series of free workshops in Nelson, organised by Mission Zero; an initiative from Nelson-based charitable trust, Businesses for Climate Action.

Leading the “Countdown to Zero” workshops, carbon accounting expert Marta Karlik-Neale said more companies would face more questions more often about their carbon footprint, with contracts potentially depending on the answers.

While it was currently only larger entities that were required to report their carbon emissions, including financial organisations and central government agencies, the entities also had to report the emissions of their most important suppliers, Karlik-Neale said.

READ MORE:

* All you need to know about the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

* Briscoe expects lower first-half profit, says retail environment 'difficult'

* The truth about the Government's 'fiscal hole'



SUPPLIED/MISSION ZERO Carbon accounting expert Marta Karlik-Neale is running Mission Zero's "Countdown to Zero" workshops to help local businesses measure and cut their carbon emissions.

“They [large organisations] will start choosing their suppliers based on their ability to report, and how low the intensity of their emissions is, for the service that they are providing.”

There were a number of free online tools companies could use to get an idea of where most of their emissions were coming from, Karlik-Neale said.

The first workshop, on Friday, would help participants learn how to measure their emissions, the second would look at the emissions' data the companies had gathered, and ways to reduce their emissions, and the third and final workshop would focus on the progress of the companies’ emissions reductions plans.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Golden Bay Fruit is among participants of a programme to help local businesses cut carbon emissions, run by Mission Zero, an initiative of charitable trust, Businesses for Climate Action.

Participant, marketing director of Golden Bay Fruit, Eleni Hogg, said while the environment was currently tough for exporters, with spikes in the cost of shipping, suppliers and labour, sustainability was something companies couldn't afford to ignore.

The integrated fruit grower/exporter – which exports 98% of its apples, pears and kiwifruit – was among suppliers to British supermarket chain, Tesco, which recently asked suppliers to “report on carbon emissions and make a net zero ambition”, she said.

With some countries also introducing new sustainability requirements quickly, exporters needed to be “front-footing” those changes, she said.

Golden Bay Fruit started measuring its carbon footprint last year.

Shipping to over 20 countries, sea freight was the company’s largest source of emissions (58% of its total footprint), Hogg said.

With sea freight the lowest carbon footprint transport option, the business had to find ways to reduce emissions at orchard, office and packhouse level, she said.

Hogg hoped to get tips from other businesses about ways to do that, and focus on such measures in its upcoming “off season”.

Golden Bay Fruit/Supplied Golden Bay Fruit is taking part in a local programme helping businesses cut carbon emissions, as one of the integrated fruit grower/exporter’s customers, British supermarket chain Tesco, asks suppliers to “make a net zero ambition”.

“If you do sustainability right, it can create efficiencies, boost morale, and even create competitive advantage in markets where demand is increasing for sustainable products,” she said.

Efficiencies the business had already made through efforts to become more sustainable, included changes to its waste management.

It now received money for recycling clear plastic packaging received from various suppliers’ products, which it compressed into recyclable blocks – compared to paying to send the plastic to landfill.

SUPPLIED/Mission Zero Marketing director of Golden Bay Fruit, Eleni Hogg is among participants of a programme to help local businesses cut carbon emissions, run by Mission Zero, an initiative of charitable trust, Businesses for Climate Action.

A survey in the Businesses for Climate Action annual report last year showed 17% of local businesses surveyed were measuring their carbon footprint, and 42% of businesses intended to do so in the next year.

Businesses for Climate Action /Mission Zero trustee and co-chair, Florence Van Dyke, said businesses knew that they need to take action, but it could be hard to know what to do or where to start.

As well as guidance, the programme offered a potential network of peers, to support businesses to take “informed and practical steps”, she said.

More advice for businesses on how to take action could be found at Misson Zero’s new online resource hub, https://missionzero.nz/.