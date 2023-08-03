Nelson news in brief: Duo sing their way to national rock finals

Duo rock to finals

Nelson duo JOLA BURNS have made the national finals of the Smokefreerockquest competition. The duo of cousins Kahu Sanson-Burnett (guitar, drum pad) from Nayland College and Alyahna Sanson-Rejouis (vocals, drum pad) from Nelson College for Girls have been named as one of 10 finalists. They will perform live at the finals show at Auckland's Q Theatre on September 16. Parallel Park from Nayland College, Nelson College and Nelson College for Girls were among five other groups highly commended by the judges. This year's competition has seen over 800 bands and solo/duos compete in regional heats and finals across 21 regions, including an online option.

Cool change

An ice skating rink will pop up in Wakatu Square next Wednesday.The Nelson City Council is funding the ice rink through its winter activation fund. The rink, in the former Variety Store next to Timezone, will run for five days and will cost $5 to enter, which includes skate hire. Funds raised will go to the Fifeshire Foundation, which will put the money towards the winter grants programme to assist local families heating their homes through winter.

Recycling pause

Recycling collections across Nelson-Tasman are being halted for two weeks from next Monday as the Materials Recovery Facility in Richmond gets essential maintenance. The facility, which processes plastics, tin/aluminium and cardboard, is closing from August 7-18. The closure will not affect glass recycling.

Money for good paws

The Best in Show exhibition at the Quiet Dog Gallery raised just over $6000 for the SPCA from sales of 28 canine-inspired artworks by local and national artists. It proved to be one of the most popular exhibitions staged by the Nelson gallery with lots of two legged and four legged visitors.