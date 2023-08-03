David Havili back in Mako colours for season opener against Otago

David Havili scores for the Crusaders against the Waratahs in May, the match where he injured a hamstring that has kept him out of rugby until his return for the Mako on Friday

The Tasman Mako kick off the national provincial rugby championship with the welcome return of All Black David Havili.

The midfielder will take his place in a powerful Tasman backline as the home team take on Otago under the lights at Trafalgar Park on Friday night.

Havili, born and bred in Nelson-Tasman, suffered a hamstring injury playing for the Crusaders in May, and is in a race against time to be available for the All Blacks World Cup squad, which is named next week.

Tasman Rugby Union chief executive Lyndon Bray said Havili's return, though it might be shortlived, was a big bonus for the Mako on and off the field.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili in action for the All Blacks last year. He is racing to be fit for the World Cup squad named next week.

He and fellow Tasman All Black Ethan Blackadder had been tremendous influences during the Mako squad's pre-season work.

“I'm anticipating David will get selected for the All Blacks so the key for him is to get match fit. I know he’s really excited about doing that with the Mako."

The Mako are looking to rebound this year after they finished out of the playoffs last season for the first time since winning promotion to the top tier of provincial rugby 2013. In that time they have won two titles, and appeared in four finals.

Bray said the 10th-placed finish last year led to a “very robust” top-to-bottom review.

"There's a whole different look and feel, a really positive vibe,” he said.

A big plus was the lack of injuries this year compared to last season when more than 10 players returned from Super rugby with injuries.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Halfback Noah Hotham is among the exciting young talent in the Mako squad.

As a result on Friday Tasman will field a side packed with experienced Super rugby players and exciting young talent such as under-20 New Zealand captain and halfback Noah Hotham and his international teammate, fullback/winger Macca Springer.

Bray said in the forwards, No 8 Hugh Renton had a standout season with the Highlanders and would make a big impact, along with young flanker Anton Segner.

The team is captained by lock Quinten Strange.

The format for this year's NPC has been tweaked to remove the odds and even conferences. Instead the top eight teams will qualify for the play-offs.

If Wellington retains the Ranfurly Shield, the Mako will got a shot at winning the historic log o’ wood for the first time when they travel to the capital on Wednesday August 23.

Other home matches in Nelson are against North Harbour on August 27 and Manawatu on September 3, and Tasman will also play in Blenheim against Auckland on August 12 and Counties Manukau on September 17.

Tasman and Otago open the national provincial championship at 5.35pm on Friday at Trafalgar Park, Nelson. Gates open from 4.15pm and there will be live entertainment from up and coming singer Spencer Coyle.