Fashion show raises $59,000 for breast cancer research

A model wears a piece from the Trelise Cooper collection during the Fashion for a Cure event on Thursday night at the Trafalgar Centre.

Collections from 12 New Zealand designers were showcased at the Fashion for a Cure show in Nelson that raised $59,000 for breast cancer research.

The sold-out event in the Trafalgar Centre on Thursday night was part of Breast Cancer Cure's collaboration with leading fashion designers, staging shows that have raised $3.5 million for breast cancer research.

Broadcaster Wendy Petrie was the MC for the show which also heard from the University of Auckland's Professor Andrew Shelling on the latest research.

Breast Cancer Cure said 3500 New Zealand woman were diagnosed with the disease every year, making it the leading cancer among women.