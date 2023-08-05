Christchurch Boys beats Nelson in thrilling secondary schools final

Christchurch Boys’ High School players celebrate their win over Nelson College in the Miles Toyota Premiership at Nelson College.

A see-sawing battle saw Christchurch Boys High School edge Nelson College 30-26 to win the Miles Toyota premiership.

The final of the Crusaders region secondary schools rugby competition had five lead changes before several hundred people in the sunshine on Nelson's front field.

Among the spectators were All Black David Havili, a Nelson College old boy, and some of his Tasman Mako teammates, including Alex Nankivell who went to Christchurch Boys.

Two tries from lineout drives by the powerful Christchurch pack proved the difference in the second half. Nelson scored late to narrow the margin to four points with five minutes left, but the visitors held on, sparking a joyous pitch invasion.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson College centre Jimmy West celebrates scoring a first half try after slicing through the Christchurch Boys’ High School defence as college old boys celebrate.

Nelson had been unbeaten through the competition, and started on top, scoring first through halfback Oliver Gibbons. Christchurch hit back to lead 17-14 at halftime.

Gibbons scored again early in the second half but Christchurch hooker and co-captain Manumaua Letiu's two tries from lineout mauls kicked the visitors clear before the tense finale.

Nelson College coach Jono Phillips said he was proud of the team who had never stopped trying throughout a long season that started with a trip to sevens tournaments in England in March.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson College fullback Finn Kilworth is tackled during the final.

In the fine margins that decided the final Phillips said some untidiness on their exits and an inability to stop the Christchurch maul had cost them.

But he said the game was a great advertisement for secondary school rugby.

"Two great teams playing proper rugby, the boys just giving it everything they have got.”

Phillips said the future was bright for Nelson with 17 of this year's squad returning next season.

Christchurch will now play in the South Island final against a school from the Highlanders region.