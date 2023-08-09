Nelson designer wins three regional awards for Māpua homes

Tony Karsten's "Suburban Stealth" in Māpua won the regional Architecture Design Award for homes between 150 and 300 square metres.

A Nelson designer has won three awards at the regional Architectural Design Awards.

Tony Karsten of Karsten Architecture won the award for a new home between 150-300m² for his “Suburban Stealth” design for a house in the seaside village of Māpua.

Tessa Jaine Tony Karsten's winning Suburban Stealth design in Māpua.

He also won the Resene Colour in design award for the same house, and was highly commended for home interiors for another Māpua project titled “Suburban Simplicity.”

The judges described the two homes as having an “imperturbable facade which belies the collection of light open spaces beyond.

“Natural light animates the spaces but is also moderated by screens and overhangs, and the warmth of the white ceilings and walls is offset by light timber fittings and furniture.”

Tessa Jaine The “Suburban Simplicity” home had a simple, clean palette, judges said.

The judges said the “Suburban Simplicity” design had a simple, clean palette and a clever floor plan, including the use of a telescopic sliding door that gave flexibility to create an extra bedroom for guests.

High ceilings and windows allowed light to penetrate the interior. It also had well placed timber, tile and transparent material features, including translucent foldaway screens.

Chief executive of Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ) Keryn Davis said Karsten was a designer with a wealth of experience and awards who produced homes that were beautiful to look at but also cleverly designed for high performance.

Karsten’s winning designs will go to the national ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards in Wellington on October 27.