Celebration of region's fine fare as new food festival takes flight

There’s a new celebration of the great foods and beverages produced in our region heading this way. Feast Whakatū, to be held in November this year, is a 10-day event that encourages you to get out and explore some of the beautiful things being produced across the region.

Organiser Shelley Haring says Feast Whakatū is all about celebrating the culinary diversity in the region, from the Whakatū CBD to Tākaka.

She told me the event started as a simple conversation over a coffee. “About a year and a half ago we were chatting about wanting to create a new event in our region, something new, something different that hasn’t been done before.

“Fast forward to now and here we are launching a 10-day programme of feast worthy events and experiences across our region.”

Shelley said each event would be individually hosted by people “that live and breathe our food and beverage industry and are passionate about sharing their business with you.

“One of the really cool things about creating this event has been some of the businesses we have found that we never knew existed.”

Something I love about the programme is that producers will be joining with various venues around the region to show off the locally made products in their best light.

Events like Keeping It Local sees The Grape Escape Café preparing a three-course shared family-style dinner at a long table. Featuring local artisan products from The Junction, freshly harvested farm to plate produce from Connings, all washed down of course by local wines and beer. A celebration of regional diversity showcasing the cream of the crop.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Pete Coates, the owner of Eight Plates in Upper Trafalgar St will run an evening around the origins of the Bloody Mary cocktail.

Or maybe you want to learn about the history of the Bloody Mary cocktail, if so then the cocktail experts at 8 Plates will answer questions like why was it once called the “Bucket of Blood” and how come there's now so many variants, like the Red Snapper, Bloody Caesar & Bloody Maria? Of course you will get to sample this long-time favourite cocktail for yourself too.

The Nelson Farmers Market will be treating you to a range of outstanding dishes made using fresh market ingredients and artisan food. There will be a sumptuous buffet style long lunch celebrating the best local, seasonal food available from the Nelson Farmers Market.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The Boathouse on Wakefield Quay will host a three-course Italian dinner.

Or there’s a three-course Italian dinner at The Boat House where they will “set up long tables alongside our beautiful deck so folks can admire the sunset and unparalleled view of Tasman Bay while we serve a sumptuous Italian feast. Guests will sit together and share with their neighbours.”

La Planta will give you the opportunity to experience the flavor and warmth of Latino culture in one night with a Spanish-Latin immersion where you will get to enjoy delicious foods, featuring a delicious Spanish paella and Argentinian empanadas accompanied by Latin-style drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), a Latin dance class and live music.

Shelley says: “You will feel as if you're right in the middle of a local cantina or mercado.”

Further afield in Upper Moutere, North Eatery will be exploring what should or shouldn’t go on a pizza? For this Sacrilege Sunday event North Eatery are going to explore “what the public consider “sacrilegious” pizza toppings. No wrong answers here people. Pineapple and ham? BBQ chicken? Mexican pizza? Sauce swirl?

ANDY MACDONALD/Nelson Mail The North Eatery in Upper Moutere will explore the controversial nature of pizza toppings.

“We wouldn’t normally serve these here at North Eatery, but we certainly aren’t against them. So, for one Sunday only, North Eatery will serve all the sacrilege you can handle, putting our spin on them. Served on our epic woodfired sourdough bases. Bless thy favourite pizza topping!”

Hop over the hill to Golden Bay and there’s a family-friendly music, burger and cocktail evening in the back garden at the Roots Bar in Tākaka. With local legend DJ Soulfire “keeping the good times rolling while you savour delicious burgers made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and cocktails crafted by renowned Dancing Sands distillery and then as the sun sets, get ready to be mesmerized by an enchanting fire spinning show from Wonder-full.”

You can join a fermenting workshop at Bacca Bakery in Tākaka or maybe expect the unexpected at the Modern Bogan, Ethical Redneck food-and-drink extravaganza that will be celebrating the best of Golden Bay culture and produce.

“It’s a showcase of good mates, good food, fishing, hunting, roaring engines, ingenuity and laughter that will be hosted by local legends Kiwi Spirit Distillery, Bacca Bakery and Golden Bay Fermentworks” says Shelley.

Or maybe you would like to dine among the Seifried Estate vines at Harvest Kitchen, join a BBQ Masterclass just in time for summer outdoor cooking, learn about coffee at the Rabbit Island Coffee Company, learn about the secrets of Indian cooking with the original Spice Girl, enjoy a Mexican Fiesta at Eddyline Brewery or bike to Mapua and enjoy a long lunch with delicious local rose wines.

There’s a five-course tasting menu with wines from Rimu Grove. The food is being prepared and presented by Keiran Inglis and winemaker Patrick Stowe will guide you through the wines being served.

Back in Nelson you can join me for a three-course dinner at Hopgood’s & Co Restaurant & Bar. The outstanding seafood will be supplied by Talley’s, prepared by the incomparable chefs at Hopgood’s and served with a selection of wines from our personal cellar.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Hopgood’s & Co will host a three-course dinner for Feast Whakatū.

That’s just a small taste of all the events that will show off some of this region’s finest producers from November 17 to 26. The full event programme is on the Feast Whakatū website where you can also subscribe to their newsletter. Doing so will give you access to pre-release tickets that go on sale this Friday before going on sale to the public from September 1.

Between now and November I will be telling you more about some of these producers and venues so watch this space. Finally, all I can say is that this promises to be a wonderful exploration of Nelson Tasman food and beverage so grab your tickets soon, you don’t want to miss out. www.feastwhakatu.nz