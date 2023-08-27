Hard-hitting 16-year-old making waves for Tasman Mako

Sarah Jones in action at fullback for the Tasman Mako during their 45-20 win over Taranaki at Trafalgar Park on Sunday.

As a kid playing backyard rugby with her older brothers, Sarah Jones says they would keep going until someone got hurt and went inside crying.

It wasn't always her.

“I was always keen to put a hit on,” she said.

Tough tackling is one of the many skills that has carried Jones from playing in junior boys’ teams in Tapawera, a small rural town south-west of Nelson, to breaking into the Tasman Mako women’s team this year at just 16.

On Sunday, she was fullback in the Mako’s 45-20 Farah Palmer Cup championship quarterfinal victory against the Taranaki Whio at Trafalgar Park.

In the last few minutes she was yellow-carded for lifting in one of her powerful tackles, but it’s another lesson on her rugby journey she hopes one day will take her to the Black Ferns.

Former Black Fern and Mako head coach Mel Bosman believes she can go all the way.

Bosman first saw Sarah playing for the under-18 Tasman team at a tournament in Waimate last year. She was filling in at lock that day but Bosman could see her range of skills and ability to read the game.

“She was very combative, fierce on attack and defence. She's a big hitter. She's elusive and has a huge kick on her.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Jones says she enjoys the freedom of the fullback role.

In her first senior women's club season for Kahurangi this year, the team made the Stuff Tasman Trophy final, going down to Marist.

For the Mako she has played in the midfield, at first-five and fullback, but Bosman believes her best position may yet be No 8.

Bosman said Sarah was the first 16-year-old to start for Tasman in the national competition, though there were other 16-year-olds in the Mako squad and its average age was only 19.

She said Sarah made the jump because her physical skills were matched by a maturity beyond her years, helping her cope with pressure on the field.

Nelson Mail Sarah Jones in action for Kahurangi in a Stuff Tasman Trophy match against Marist at Trafalgar Park this season. Kahurangi made the final going down to Marist.

She believed part of her resilience comes from her rural background, a can-do attitude forged by helping out on her family's lifestyle block.

Another factor that drives Sarah is the memory of her brother Trenton, who died when his vehicle went over a bank in the Marlborough Sounds two years ago. He was 18.

Before a match Sarah writes his name on the tape around her wrist. “He's a big part of why I play the game.” In true big-brotherly fashion, "rugby was the only thing he admitted I was good at”, she said with a laugh.

Her all round sporting ability was highlighted in March this year when the Tapawera Area School Year 12 student broke school records in the shotput, javelin and discus and also won the 200m, 400m, and long jump.

Parked in their ute as she trained at Trafalgar Park on Wednesday, Sarah’s parents Bones and Karen said the Tapawera Rugby Club was like a “second home” for their three children growing up.

They always knew Sarah had the ability, but they were not quite expecting her to progress so quickly to the Mako. Their hour-and-a-quarter trip from Tapawera to Nelson for trainings and games has become a four or five time a week ritual this year.

Bones said whenever they went on holiday, a rugby ball was part of the luggage.

“Rugby is just her thing,” Karen said. “It’s just been her focus forever; her happy place.”

Sarah said her experience in the Mako team had been “awesome”, soaking up knowledge and advice from the coaches, support staff and players like Samoan internationals Cassie Siataga and Sui Pauaraisa.

She has enjoyed playing at fullback “just being able to inject yourself anywhere in the game”.

She looks at opposing team lists, and the Black Ferns dotted among them, with a little disbelief “but once you’re on the field it's just another person playing rugby.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Tasman Mako’s Avau Filimaua scores one of their seven tries as they beat Taranaki 45-20 at Trafalgar Park on Sunday.

Making Mako history

The victory over Taranaki has put the Mako women into uncharted territory in the championship section of the Farah Palmer Cup. Tasman led 26-3 at halftime and scored seven tries. They will play Manawatū in the semi-final in Palmerston North next Saturday.