Five missions for Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called to the Rainbow Ski Area to take an injured person to Nelson Hospital.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew was called to five missions in the past week, making a total of 280 across the top of the south this year.

The crew flew a patient from Catherine Cove on D’Urville Island on Tuesday and transferred them to Nelson Hospital.

On Thursday night the crew flew a patient from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital, using night vision goggles.

On Friday the helicopter was called to the Rainbow Ski Area where they flew an injured person to Nelson Hospital. They also flew a medical emergency patient from Golden Bay to Nelson and at 10.30pm took a patient from Nelson Hospital to Wellington Hospital, using night vision goggles.

The helicopter was also called to the Broken River Ski Field in Canterbury but was stood down en route.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate