Nelson teenager is Wellington Phoenix youngest squad member

Daisy Brazendale in action for the Wellington Phoenix reserves in June.

When Daisy Brazendale was called into the Wellington Phoenix head coach’s office, she wasn’t sure what to expect.

The 17-year-old, who grew up in Golden Bay and played for Tasman United and FC Nelson before heading to the Phoenix academy two years ago, sat down with new women’s head coach Paul Temple.

“He said, look Daisy, we’d like to offer you a professional contract at the Wellington Phoenix.

“I cried. I was over the moon, absolutely buzzing,” she said.

Brazendale is the youngest member of the 22-strong Phoenix squad that will soon assemble for pre-season training for the 2023-24 A League.

Cam McIntosh Daisy Brazendale training with the Wellington Phoenix women's first team.

Her call-up completes a steep footballing rise for Daisy, who as a kid “wanted to play every single sport possible”.

The Nelson Mail archives have a photograph of her as a six-year-old competing in the long jump at an athletics meeting at Saxton Stadium.

Aged eight she joined the Golden Bay Football Club, where her dad Diarmuid coached a 12th grade team. Within a short time she knew football was “all I wanted to do”.

After a brief flirtation with being a goalkeeper, she found her place in midfield, initially in an attacking role, but evolving to become a defensive midfielder. “I’m a player who likes to move the ball quickly, short passes, so I think it’s the perfect role for me. I love being involved in the game; I love a good tackle.”

Daisy paid tribute to her parents, Emma and Diarmuid for allowing her to pursue her footballing dream, from driving two hours each way to training from Golden Bay when she joined Tasman United’s academy to moving to Nelson and then the capital.

“They have really sacrificed everything, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m so grateful to them.”

Daisy said it was an adjustment moving into the professional Phoenix academy environment, with increased training sessions, gym work and analysis, but one that she has relished.

Cam McIntosh/Nelson Mail Daisy Brazendale says she loves the constant involvement and tackling in the midfield.

Women’s football is on a roll with the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia last month boosting its profile hugely. Daisy went to the matches in Wellington and said to see “all these young girls watching their idols and wanting to really excel in their football is so cool”.

She shared “every girl’s dream” to represent New Zealand, but her focus was now on the Phoenix.

Her goals this season were to keep training hard and soak up the advice and experience from coaches and players.

It was “kind of surreal” to be training with players she admired, like fellow midfielder Grace Wisnewski.

“Training in the environment with all these girls is already going to improve me so much and make me such a better footballer, so getting some minutes alongside that will be just a bonus.”