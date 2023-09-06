Search warrants across the South Island leads to four arrests and $25k worth of meth seized

Police conduct a search warrant on a property in Jenner Rd, Toi Toi in Nelson on Wednesday.

Four people in Nelson, Blenheim and Christchurch have been charged with the distribution of over $25,000 worth of methamphetamine over the last two days.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit along with recently formed Tasman Asset Recovery Unit have been involved in search warrants relating to the investigation into organised crime groups distributing meth.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye from the Tasman Organised Crime Unit said approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of over $25,000, two firearms and approximately $20,000 in cash had been located and seized over the past two days.

The four people were taken into custody and due to appear in Christchurch and Nelson District Courts this month.

The offenders include a 40-year-old woman who appeared at Christchurch District Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody due to reappear on October 3, a 46-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man who are due to appear in Nelson District Court on September 7.

Another 43-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, offering to supply methamphetamine, cultivating cannabis and breaching a protection order.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Christchurch District Court on September 27.

Dye said these search warrants were a part of an investigation that has been going on for several months now.

“Police inquiries revealed evidence of large qualities of methamphetamine being purchased in Auckland and brought into the Tasman District for further distribution.”

Drug use destroys the lives of users and police were “committed” to investigating both individuals and organised crime groups, including gangs, who intend to cause harm to the community through distribution, Dye said.

Police continue to see organised crime groups taking advantage of the addictiveness of drugs, especially meth and seek to profit from it.

“Drug users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do not care about the harm they inflict on users and their families.”

Dye said if anyone has any information regarding the distribution of controlled drugs they should contact police on 105 if it is after the fact or on 111 if it is happening now.

Alternatively, you can also report this behaviour anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Investigations on the whereabouts of several other people of interest is ongoing.