Author celebrates young and old in new children's book

The special relationship between the generations inspired a Nelson author's new children’s picture book.

Tania Norfolk's book Look! Said the Little Girl follows a young girl on a walk in the countryside with an old man, exploring the small wonders of the world.

Through her eyes, a daisy is a “pom-pom painted in gold, with eye-lashes dipped in white”. Through his ears a “velvet flutter...a colourful quiet” is a butterfly.

Norfolk said she was inspired by the special relationship between the very young and the very old.

“The natural affinity they often have with each other in sharing the present moment, sharing the immediacy of their senses - seeing, hearing, smelling, tasting.

“I loved the idea of showing this relationship and using it to highlight the small things around us.”

Norfolk published her first children’s book, Grasshopper’s Week, in 2014 with her brother Chris Norfolk as the illustrator.

For her new book, publishers Scholastic teamed her up with freelance illustrator Aleksandra Szmidt, who Norfolk said had beautifully captured the story’s essence.

She said she had enjoyed creating a sense of excitement and joy between the pair in the book as they explored.

“It’s basically celebrating the everyday wonders of the world that we can overlook sometimes,” she said.

The story was aimed to appeal to three-to-six-year-olds.

Since her first children's book was published, Norfolk said she had written a novel for adults, which was currently with an agent, and also had a number of other picture books she was hoping to get published.

Norfolk will hold a meet-the-author event, including a reading, activities and giveaways at Nelson's Elma Turner Library on Saturday, September 9 at 10am. The book is available in Nelson at Volume, Page and Blackmore, Whitcoulls and Paper Plus.