A fast-paced romp through Nelson's past set to make history fun

Actors Donna Botha, Doug Brooks, and Greg Cooper star in The Complete History of Nelson Abridged at Founders Park from December 1.

You may have seen the signs, and wondered what on earth?

“CHONA is coming!", they proclaim in spaces not too long ago occupied by election hoardings along Nelson's busy roads.

CHONA is no politician, mysterious disease or flaky prophecy. It is The Professional Theatre Company’s latest project - condensing Nelson's rich history into a humorous, action-packed 80-minute show, The Complete History of Nelson Abridged.

“It's just a really fun celebration of your city and hopefully the audience will learn a few things as well," said Gregory Cooper, who wrote the show and acts in it.

It will be a role reversal for Cooper who directed the company's artistic director Mark Hadlow for its debut production Mr and Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Road earlier this year. This time Hadlow will be calling the shots - or throwing them.

“He has this technique where he throws tennis balls if you do something wrong,” Cooper said of Hadlow's directing style.

Cooper promises that CHONA will be no boring history lecture. Some of the region's most celebrated figures would feature, but with a few twists. Ernest Rutherford, for example, would be chasing atoms instead of the ball in New Zeland's first game of rugby, played in Nelson in 1870.

Actors Doug Brooks and Donna Botha will join Cooper on stage, playing a wide variety of famous Nelsonians from the first women to gain a university degree in New Zealand, Kate Edger, to yodelling early country music star Tex Morton.

Local iwi had also been consulted about the inclusion of Māori history in the show, including the Wairau Affray and the heroic actions of Hūria Mātenga.

The theatre company's ethos to involve local talent has extended to the artistic endeavours of students at Waimea Intermediate. Under the guidance of art teacher Emma Panting, they painted boxes with figures from Nelson history that will be used in the production.

Nelson Mail Nick Sands, top left, Placemakers, Sarah Frost and Mark Hadlow with Waimea Intermediate art teacher Emma Panting and pupils Madison Tolson, left, Eloise Gardner, Ngaika Burns, Aria Robertson, and Lowenna Kitcher with boxes painted by the pupils for the upcoming theatre production, The Complete History of Nelson (Abridged) by The Professional Theatre Company.

Cooper has written a number of instalments in The Complete History series over 20 years, tackling subjects as diverse as New Zealand rugby, music and cricket as well as Christchurch and Palmerston North.

Hadlow cannot contain his enthusiasm for the show, that starts at the Energy Centre at Founders Park on December 1.

“It's going to be educational, entertaining and exciting," he said. “It's going to be amazing.”

The Complete History of Nelson Abridged, December 1-10, Founders Park, tickets through the Theatre Royal, adults $35, children $15.