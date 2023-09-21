Grandpa's favourite recipe inspires students' food business

An old family recipe has inspired four Nelson College students to bring a taste of American culture to their local business venture.

Grandpa Jack’s chief executive officers Milo Spicer Coldren and Vito Esposito, with operations manager Angus McAllister and communications manager Liam McKenzie, developed their spice rub under the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES), a programme that gives students a taste of running their own business.

The recipe and the name were inspired by Milo’s grandpa, Jack Spicer, who lives in Washington State and has developed a spice rub that’s become a family staple.

“Milo came back from the States saying, we should bring some US culture to New Zealand, and we thought that would be kind of cool,” said McKenzie.

In the kitchen at Salvito’s Pizza Bar on Hardy St, Esposito’s family restaurant, the group built on Spicer’s original recipe, a smoky mix that included paprika, salt and brown sugar.

Esposito also drew on his heritage: his grandmother, Nonna Maria, who died recently, was a talented cook who was also involved in the family business.

“Nonna Maria was part of the inspiration of keeping our ancestors’ legacy alive,” he said.

It was a process of trial and error, looking online and tinkering with ingredients to get the right flavours. There were a few failures, including a blend that was too salty, and another with too much garlic powder.

But in the end, the friends and family on whom they tested their final product gave their recipe the thumbs up. The rub, which includes smoked paprika, smoked salt and herbs, can be used on meat and vegetables, the students said.

They group launched Grandpa Jack’s at school and then hit the Nelson Market, where they sold out.

“Then there was a cool moment after the market, when we realised we had 20 preorders,” Esposito said.

They also picked up a fan. “A guy from Wellington tried it, loved it and has ordered six more,” Coldren said.

The group has had some help from YES, who gave them $200 in seed funding, and another $70 after the group came second in a promotional sales challenge.

They’ve also had help from a mentor, and advice from chef and entrepreneur Nadia Lim.

With word of mouth and social media marketing keeping sales steady, the students, who are all off to the University of Canterbury to study commerce next year, hadn’t ruled out a future for Grandpa Jack’s after graduation this year.

