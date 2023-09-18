Hills to come alive with music as amphitheatre takes shape above Richmond

The team behind the Silvan Steps Amphitheatre that will host the Spring to Life concert in the hills above Richmond on September 23.

An old forestry skid site in the hills above Richmond has been turned into an amphitheatre in an ambitious project to create a new outdoor venue for music and other events.

The Silvan Steps Amphitheatre will host its inaugural public event this Saturday, with a Spring to Life concert featuring three local bands and a DJ.

They will play on a stage in front of a 10-step amphitheatre carved out of a hillside 250-metres above sea level with sweeping views across Tasman Bay.

The project is the brainchild of Silvan Forest manager Matt Griffin who has teamed up with Nelson musician Bo Ade-Simpson.

Griffin’s family has owned the forest since the mid-1990s and has encouraged public recreation access, including the establishment of popular mountain-biking trails across the property.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Elyse Sivyer, Bo Ade-Simpson, and Matt Griffin at the Silvan Steps Amphitheatre above Richmond that will host its first public concert on Saturday, September 23.

After the 120-hectare forest was harvested in 2019-20 the family decided against another rotation of pine trees because of increasing environmental problems, instead choosing to replant in native and selected exotic species.

They also started looking at other recreational uses for the land, including talking to neighbouring property owners about creating a wider green, publicly accessible belt in the hills.

Griffin said the idea for an amphitheatre sprung from his own travels around the Middle East and high-profile overseas examples such as the Red Rocks amphitheatre in Colorado, which has hosted bands from the Beatles to U2, and the Minack outdoor theatre in Cornwall.

In November last year a 20-tonne digger did the initial earthworks for the Silvan Steps and Griffin and a group of friends carried on with a smaller digger, smoothing the contours and removing rocks.

Griffin had hired Ade-Simpson’s band Genre Fluid for parties on his property, and he brought his musical knowledge and enthusiasm to the project. In February, the pair staged a party for 200 people at the newly created amphitheatre.

“It worked really well as a space, and sounded great,” Griffin said.

It gave them the confidence to invest more into the property and gain a resource consent and liquor licence for this Saturday’s concert, which will run from 2.30pm-9pm. With numbers capped at 400, the event sold out last week.

Shuttles will take concertgoers from the Saxton velodrome to the venue and back.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The amphitheatre has panoramic views across Richmond and Tasman Bay.

Griffin said the site was still in its development stages, and Saturday’s concert would be a good test of what went well and what needed more work.

“I would really like it to become known as a high-quality outdoor event venue for our region,” he said.

“It could be used for theatre groups, or orchestras, it could be for anything.”

Ade-Simpson’s vision is for international acts to play at the venue in the next few years.

“Nelson is a perfect place with its environment to have such a space for great artists.

“Give us three years and we will get the Chilis (legendary American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers) up there. We could have Dave Dobbyn at sunset playing Loyal and everyone in between.”