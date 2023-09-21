Kapa haka photo exhibition documents passion and pride

Photographer Melissa Banks with her exhibition Te Ara O Hine Rēhia: A Journey into the World of Kapa Haka at the Nelson Provincial Museum.

Photographer Melissa Banks has been overwhelmed at the response to her kapa haka exhibition.

From the estimated 300 people who turned out to the opening ceremony at the Nelson Provincial Museum this month, to the heartfelt messages from people who had seen her work, she has been moved.

“It’s been amazing actually. There have been lots of beautiful messages, some have made me cry.”

Her exhibition Te Ara O Hine Rēhia: A Journey into the World of Kapa Haka follows four kapa haka groups over six years – Tamariki Toa from Nelson Central School, Te Pītau Whakarei from Nelson Intermediate School, Pūaha Te Tai at Nayland College and adult group Kura Tai Waka.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Melissa Banks has been documenting four kapa haka groups in the top of the south for six years.

There are 100 images in the exhibition which will run at the museum until November 12.

“Every photo has a story to tell, and the these images reveal the strength of a community who have ensured kapa haka has thrived through challenging times.”

Banks own journey with kapa haka started with her three daughters getting into the perfoming art at kohanga reo in Wellington.

She has been photographing the performing art since, including the last six years in the top of the south.

She said the response to a pecha kucha talk she did at the Nelson Art Festival on her kapa haka photography gave her the idea for an exhibition.

She has framed it around the seven elements of kapa haka performances – waiata tira (choral chant), whakaeke (entrance), mōteatea, waiata-a-ringa (action songs), poi, haka, and whakawātea (exit).

At the end of the exhibition there is a space to watch video of the groups performing, bringing to life the different elements highlighted in the photographs.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Melissa Banks with a book that accompanies her exhibition at the Nelson Provincial Museum.

“My hope is that audiences will not only learn more about the art itself but also feel and see the individual and whanāu commitment required to prepare for regional and national competitions.”

The exhibition was timed to coincide with the national primary schools kapa haka competition, Te Mana Kuratahi, which is being held in Nelson for the first time from October 30 to November 3. When the proposal was turned down for funding by Creative New Zealand, local groups rallied to make it happen.

Kapa haka advocate and cultural advisor to the project Tom Alesana said the exhibition was “a tribute to our stories, our resilience as a people and the rich tapestry of our identity as people of Te Tauihu.”

“We are incredibly proud to share this exhibition with the whole community as we prepare to host the largest kapa haka event the region has seen.”

The sponsors who banded together to stage the exhibition included the Nelson Provincial Museum, Nelson Arts Festival, Wakatū Incorporation, Nelson Airport, Ngāti Rārua, Nelson City Council, Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, OD & Co, Whakarewa, Nelson City Framers and Tohu Wines.