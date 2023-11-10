Homes in the CBD would help attract skilled workers, high tech boss says

Chris Rodley, the chief executive of Snap Core, in Nelson says more people living in central Nelson would boost its appeal.

More inner city living options would help attract highly skilled workers to Nelson and inject vibrancy into the city centre, says a high-tech company boss.

The chief executive of high-tech company Snap Core, Chris Rodley, said Nelson had a growing innovation sector.

"We've got ... businesses that are choosing to put their head office here, and businesses that have billion dollar valuations.”

The Nelson-based business itself was growing quickly, recently winning a $2.5m government loan to help expand its manufacturing operations.

That was expected to create at least 20 more jobs at the AI company, which made live cameras and tracking equipment used on fishing boats around the world.

Rodley said the outdoor lifestyle available in Nelson had helped attract the highly skilled workers the business needed, often from places like Auckland and Wellington.

Offering Nelson as a place where they could “live and breathe” in the CBD too, would help convince more to make the move, he said.

That wouldn’t just benefit the high tech sector.

Having more people walking out of their front door into the city centre would be “what brings life into the space”, he said.

Rodley said he and his wife wanted to move into the CBD too.

The city centre was gradually changing, in line with a shift in“ how people exist” in CBDs.

"You look at the head of Trafalgar St, that shared walking space, the restaurants spilling out onto [it] ... it shifts the vibe of the city.”

Developments like festivals in the CBD were also helping the city move in that direction, he said.

"The obvious issue is availability of housing and infrastructure to support growth."

Allowing more homes to be built in the city centre – as proposed in Nelson City Council’s plan change 29 – was a vital step, he said.

"We need a vibrant CBD, we need to have a ... a culture that focuses on growing up and growing our eating spaces and our shared spaces in our city.

"Being able to live and breathe and operate inside that inner city area, that to me is a really positive shift.”

He also supported moves like beautifying the city’s water front and developing spaces where people could relax.

Former city centre development programme lead at the council, Alan Gray, agreed the first move towards making the CBD more vibrant, was getting more people living – if not in it – at least close to it.

Gray led the development of Nelson City Council’s city centre spatial plan Te Ara ō Whatakatū, before becoming principal landscape architect at environmental planning and design consultancy, Boffa Miskell, earlier this year.

Part of Te Ara ō Whatakatū – a vision and strategy for the CBD over the next 30 years, developed iteratively with the community – directly informed the inner city, city centre and city fringe provisions of plan change 29.

“It’s not to say everyone wants ... apartment life” in the CBD, Gray said.

“But more and more, especially with an ageing population, where you may not need as many bedrooms or as much yard space to maintain, that might be an option.”

Finding “smart solutions for affordable or market housing” that got more people close to the CBD, would then lead to shops and cafés staying open longer, he said.

“More people will be on the street ... it will be a more active and safe space.”

Then you could fine tune transport and building more public spaces, getting more green into the city and bring more events in.