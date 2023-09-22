Crews battled Tasman house fire for more than five hours overnight

A house fire on Edward St, Wakefield kept firefighters on the scene for more than five hours on Friday morning.

Firefighters have battled a house fire for more than five hours in Wakefield overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received reports of a house fire in Edward St at around 12.15am on Friday morning. On arrival, the building was well alight.

They said two appliances from Wakefield were sent to the scene and when they arrived they had to put out a second call for more crews.

Later, crews from Richmond and Nelson helped extinguish the fire.

All the people were accounted for and fire crews left the scene at 6am.

A fire investigator was heading down to the scene this morning to establish the cause of the fire, they said.