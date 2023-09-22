Long distance travellers welcomed back to Nelson

Nelson Cathedral Dean Graham O’Brien at a bell-ringing service to mark the return of bar-tail godwits to Nelson.

Send not to know for whom the cathedral bells toll in spring in Nelson – the godwits are back.

Nelson Cathedral Dean Graham O’Brien and the cathedral’s campanologists welcomed the long-distance travellers back to the region on Thursday after a 12,000 kilometre flight from Alaska.

“They deserve a round of applause and that is why the cathedral bells ring out every September to welcome them back,” O’Brien said.

“It’s a way of acknowledging the incredible feat of one of God’s creatures and for everyone in Nelson to hear the bells and reflect on what we can all do to protect our environment and live in harmony with nature.”

Rebecca Bowater Bar-tailed godwits fly over The Haven in Nelson this week after making their long journey from Alaska.

The cathedral’s bell-ringing ceremony has previously featured on a CNN documentary about the threatened flight paths of migratory birds.

Bar-tailed godwits (kuaka) embark on one of the longest non-stop flights in the natural world, leaving the southern tip of Alaska every September to fly across the central Pacific Ocean to New Zealand.

During a 2020 migration, a male godwit was tracked through a transmitter which showed it covered the 12,000km in 9.3 days, reaching speeds close to 100kph.