Sibling band with Nelson roots on an 80s musical roll

For the Thomson siblings it started with performing songs they made up for their parents on camping trips and success with Nelson high school bands.

Then there were years of following their own beat in Nelson and beyond.

But seven years ago Dave (synth and lead vocals), Taz (bass and lead vocals) and Ben (drums) Thomson, got back together as electro pop band Brother Sister, and are bringing their “unapologetically nostalgic” sounds and styles of the 80s back to Nelson on Friday night at East St.

Along the way, there have been the usual bumps that go with any creative endeavour, with extra helpings of sibling rivalry.

But instead of splitting, their differences have fuelled some of their material. Songs such as I Don’t Like and Push my Buttons were sparked by Dave and Taz’s sometimes difficult relationship when she flatted with him in Auckland.

“We always butted heads,” Dave said. “We still butt heads. But you got to have a little bit of turmoil to make art, and I guess that’s just part of it.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail Electro-pop band Brother Sister, Dave, Taz and Ben Thomson, will play in Nelson on Friday at the East St Cafe.

Dave taught himself design and music growing up in Nelson. He became the design inspiration behind the artwork for Nelson-originated national youth music competition Smokefree Rockquest, a position he has held for more than 25 years.

He also set up his own record label Smalltime Records in Nelson, and did work experience as a photographer at the Nelson Mail.

Ben and Taz each won the Nelson Rockquest finals at high school – Ben with Torque when he also won best musician; Taz with The Summer Offensive when she also won the women’s musicianship award.

Dave, the band’s main songwriter, taught himself to play keyboard: “I have no idea what keys I’m playing; I just kind of hit sounds and if it’s good I will make a song out of that.”

Since forming Brother Sister in 2016 they have done several tours, and last week released their latest EP On a Roll.

The band said they hoped listeners to the EP would be “reminded of that feeling they had when they watched a PG rated 80s movie for the first time in their youth”.

“Pulsing keyboards, programmed drums, driving bass and duelling melodic hooks are expertly blended to take listeners back to the future.”

After gigs in Nelson, Christchurch and Auckland, the band will next month fulfil a long-held dream to play in Japan. All three Thomsons have been big fans of Japanese culture, particularly the anime and films threaded through the 80s.

“We always joked that we were really popular in Japan, and now we are going to make that true,” Dave said.

Brother Sister will play at East St on Friday, September 29, along with Jola Burns and DJ Funk'n'sloCuts, from 9pm.