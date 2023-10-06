Spring clean for Nelson CBD as artificial turf turfed

New metal planter boxes have replaced the wooden planters in the pedestrian area of upper Trafalgar St, Nelson.

The artificial turf in Nelson’s Upper Trafalgar St has been removed and new planter boxes installed as part of a spring clean.

The Nelson City Council said many businesses and residents had expressed concerns regarding the look, maintenance and cleaning of the artificial turf installed in 2020 as part of the area’s redevelopment following its pedestrianisation in 2019.

Hammock seats and wooden planter boxes were also installed at the time.

The council’s group manager environmental management Mandy Bishop said the wooden planter boxes had come to the end of their lifespan.

They have been replaced this week with new steel planters and screens, which separate licenced areas outside restaurants from non-licensed areas.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Some of the old wooden planter boxes will be refurbished and relocated.

Bishop said the new planters were attractive and durable, complementing the council’s investment in feature lighting in the area, and were similar.

The planters will have locally sourced natives of seasonal colours with varying heights and textures.

The old planters that can be refurbished will be relocated through the city and the artificial turf will be rehomed at Kirby Lane.

The bricks under the turf in Upper Trafalgar St will be washed next week.