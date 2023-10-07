Personal stories from past woven into intergenerational stories

Author Anne Tiernan will appear in a Nelson Arts Festival Pukakpuka Talks session to discuss her novel The Last Days of Joy.

Authors Monty Soutar, Caroline Barron and Anne Tiernan – who have all appeared on the Nielsen BookScan New Zealand bestselling fiction list this year – will share their extraordinary behind-the-scenes stories as part of the 2023 Nelson Arts Festival.

Tiernan, who is an Irish New Zealand writer, and Barron – who discovered her Māori whakapapa at the age of 37 – will appear together in a Pukapuka Talks session titled When the Past Catches Up on Friday, October 21 at 3pm, in conversation with Paula Morris.

In the session, the two authors will discuss how they weaved stories of the past into narratives of the present, while exploring the connection between people and place.

Tiernan said The Last Days of Joy began with the image of a woman in a coma, surrounded by her three children, along with a sense of ambivalence and conflict. Beyond that, though, she had no idea what she was going to write about until her brother – renowned Irish stand-up comedian, Tommy Tiernan – told her to just start and “see what comes out”.

She followed his advice and, within the first few pages, “Joy turns up, with a bottle of vodka and a gun in front of her.”

While Tiernan stressed that the book was not autobiographical, it was imbued with an emotional truth informed by her personal experience. In 2010, her mother took her own life.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Author Caroline Barron's experiences of Auckland nightlife in the 1990s form the backdrop of her new novel Golden Days.

“When I got the news that she had died, I went into labour and gave birth to my little boy [her third child] the next day. Because of that, and because I couldn’t go to Ireland for the funeral, and because of the emotional distance between me and my mother, I didn’t really grieve her death. I felt very removed from what had happened.

“When I started to write this book, seven years later, it became a way for me to process her death. It took me two years to write it and I think I went through a lot of the same feelings that Joy’s children do in the book, especially Sinead, who starts in a place of anger and numbness.”

The story is told by the Tobin family’s three adult siblings, including Sinead, who is a bestselling author struggling to write her second book. Like her two older siblings, brother Conor and sister Frances, Sinead carries the scars of their mother's alcoholism, which we learn is her response to a tragedy in their early childhood, a time they all remember differently.

Barron also explores unreliable memories in her novel, Golden Days. We meet her protagonist Becky in her mid-30s, when she is mourning the end of her picture-perfect marriage. As Becky unravels, fleeting memories return, and she finally begins to piece together one terrifying night in 1995 that changed her life forever.

Golden Days is also a nostalgic romp through Auckland in the 1990s, very much informed by the author’s own life, as a young woman out clubbing “far too young”, at the age of 15-16.

“When you’re living life, you don’t really realise it’s anything special or different or unique, or that you’re making history of some kind,” said Barron. “But, as I got older, I realised that the scene on High Street in Auckland was so unique for that time. We had a massive collision of grunge, house, and pop music. We had no tech at the time. And there was definitely a feeling of not selling out.”

Like Tiernan’s novel, Barron’s book began with images in her mind. “One of them was a young woman walking into a lecture theatre and just looking at everyone, 'like, yeah, so what?’” she said.

That character was Zoe, who becomes Becky’s best friend in the 1990s. When Zoe reappears in her life almost 20 years later, Becky is forced to reconsider her interpretation of what happened on the tragic day. Like the Tobin family siblings, Becky is also forced to face the fact her memory might be fallible.

"I adored The Last Days of Joy,” says Barron, “and, from reading interviews with Anne, it seems that she, too, is a woman unafraid of lifting life's bonnet and peering beneath. This session is one for those interested in the blurred line between fact and fiction, and how the past refuses to let go.”

Supplied Monty Soutar will discuss his debut novel Kāwai: For Such A Time As This, and will give the Pukapuka Talks audience an insight into his second book of the series.

Both stories explore the origins and impacts of intergenerational trauma, as does Soutar’s debut novel, Kāwai: For Such a Time as This, which has appeared in the Nielsen BookScan top 10 for more than a year now, including 21 weeks straight at number one.

And, like Tiernan and Barron, Soutar said he wrote the book after “seeing a tohu (sign)”.

Soutar describes Kāwai as a “womb to the tomb” story, which he wrote “like a movie” to appeal to young readers. Shortlisted for the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, Kāwai – which is another word for one’s genealogical lines or “roots” – is set in pre-European Aotearoa and is the first of a planned trilogy.

“The series is about nation building,” Soutar said. “We’re never going to move forward as a country if we don’t understand our history.”

In the session, which will be chaired by Airana Ngarewa and takes place at 11am on Saturday, October 21 at the Suter Theatre, Soutar will also give audiences some insight into the second book in the series, speaking a little about both the storyline and the period covered.

Kerry Sunderland is an author, freelance writer, broadcaster, and curator of Pukapuka Talks, the Nelson Arts Festival’s literary programme.

For the second year running, 2023 Nelson Arts Festival events are either free or Pay What You Can (PWYC) tickets. Find out more at www.nelsonartsfestival.nz/event/pukapuka-talks