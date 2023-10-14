Nelson news in brief: $6 million boost for Port Tarakohe

Port Tarakohe boost

The first phase of the development for Port Tarakohe has been given a boost with the Government granting a concessionary loan in a funding agreement with Tasman District Council. The $6 million loan made possible through Kanoa, the provincial development investment group within MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment), is to be used in addition to the $6.7million the council has identified to invest in the 2024-25 year.The funding will be used for the development of the sheet pile wharf, “enhancing and enlarging commercial marina capabilities” and providing greater service amenities to support the growth of Golden Bay’s aquaculture industry. This is a fundamental step in the Nelson Regional Development Agency-led Moananui Strategy to realise the region's place in the national blue economy. The funding will also be used to develop a 'resilience ramp' that in times of disaster response will enable the delivery of supply barges to cater for the Bay's needs when other access points are cut off.

Tākaka Hill closures

Night closures and day-time stop/go traffic management of State Highway 60 over the Tākaka Hill later this month will have the road in “tip-top condition” for the Christmas holiday period, Waka Kotahi says. Between Sunday, October 29 and the morning of Friday November 24 the road will be closed every Sunday to Thursday between 8pm and 5.30 am with a short opening around 1am for queued traffic. The highway will also be subject to daytime speed restrictions and stop/go traffic control between Thursday, November 16 and Friday November 17 and Monday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 21 (weather dependent) from 6 am to 6 pm. During this time, drivers can expect 30-minute travel delays. Contractors will reseal parts of the road on both sides of the hill and carry out other maintenance work, such as clearing water channels, fixing slips and guard rails, and general maintenance.

Aquaculture open day

Cawthron Aquaculture Park is opening its doors to the public for the first time in many years. Ten tours will be run at Cawthron Aquaculture Park on Saturday, October 28. During each hour-long tour, Cawthron scientists will show visitors the facilities, including hands-on demonstrations and displays at the National Algae Centre.The tour is free of charge but tickets are limited. Book at https://events.humanitix.com/cawthron-aquaculture-park-open-day