Riwaka School celebrates 175th anniversary with play for the ages

Riwaka School’s grand birthday production, 175 Years in the Making, is playing at Motueka's Memorial Hall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Riwaka School, one of the 10 oldest schools in the country, is marking its 175th anniversary in dramatic style.

Teacher Sarah Roberts has penned a play, 175 Years in the Making, which follows a group of students stuck in an old arcade game called Riwaka School 1848. They have to find their way through different levels to save the school.

Along the way they deal with the taniwha Ngārarahuarau, and encounter other layers of the area’s rich traditions and history, from the emergence of horticulture and tourism to special places like the Riwaka Resurgence.

Principal Adele Lidgard said all the school's 185 students have roles in the play.

“It’s great having a production that brings the whole school together but also the whole community, and it’s pretty fantastic having your 175th birthday.”

Nelson Mail The skeletons represent the victims of hungry taniwha Ngārarahuarau.

The play will be performed in Motueka’s Memorial Hall at 11am and 6.30pm on Wednesday, and 6.30pm on Thursday.

On Friday the school will hold a celebratory assembly and morning tea with the youngest student and the oldest former student cutting the cake.