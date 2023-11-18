Visions for future of Nelson CBD explored by designers

Landscape architect Luke Porter, left, and architect William Samuels, say the time is right for an innovative redevelopment of central Nelson.

In a former church, a congregation of designers were on a mission.

Fuelled by coffee and creativity, they had spent eight hours brainstorming ideas about what central Nelson could look like in 2035. In a motif for the way cities and societies change, the fruits of their labours were presented in a former chapel-turned meeting space, in Collingwood St.

The brief was to come up with ways that Nelson could become a vibrant, attractive, liveable city of the future.

Among the common concepts that emerged from the eight teams involved in the Whakatū Nelson urban workshop were making better use of Montgomery and Buxton Squares - moving away from a grey expanse of carparking.

Some proposed they should be the site for a new library/civic centre and a civic square with an urban park, recreation spaces, or a permanent market and flanked by mixed use retail and residential buildings.

Another shared vision was a better connection with the Maitai River, through pedestrian corridors from the city centre. More green space was also a big theme, providing answers to what one team described as Nelson's most pressing daily question: "Where do I eat my lunch?”

The teams taking part in the workshop last month were made up largely of local members of the Institute of Architects and the Institute of Landscape Architects. Planners, artists and secondary school students also took part.

Organisers Luke Porter, a landscape architect, and architect William Samuels revived the workshop, last held around a decade ago, as a way to capture bold, "blue-sky” thinking to help drive change in the city centre.

Both emphasised that the aim of the exercise was not to come up with solutions or practical designs, but to stimulate conversations about how Nelson could evolve. Some teams looked at specific areas, others looked at themes for growth.

Porter and Samuels said central Nelson already had great building blocks such as its heritage buildings, the spaces provided by the squares, and the Maitai River. It was not a case of starting over but an evolution of what the city already had.

For example, the former arts and youth hub in New St was demolished as an earthquake risk in 2014 and replaced by a depot for council vehicles – a creative outlet replaced by a carpark . Samuels said that space would be much better used for a mixed retail/arts and residential development.

“It’s a question of being really innovative about the next steps,” Porter said.

The pair said there had been a lack of investment in the city centre for around 30 years, but now there was an opportunity to remedy that. It would require a challenge to entrenched views on issues such as carparking, strong advocacy from urban design professionals and strong buy-in from the whole community.

Porter and Samuels presented the urban workshop ideas at the new What If Nelson Whakatū ideas hub on Monday, and they are now on display at the pop-up space at 263 Hardy St for the next month.

The Heart to Soul team envisaged a green connection between the central city, Rutherford Park, and the marian

Heart to Soul: Based on the idea that green space and the coastline are the heart and soul of the city. The design proposes turning Buxton and Montgomery squares into green and recreation space, creating more east-west laneways in the city, and a green corridor connecting to Rutherford Park, and a pedestrian overbridge/park above State Highway 6 to the marina.

An image of higher density apartment living, with an emphasis on green and pedstrian space, that was part of the super nature proposal, to design the city in a more organic way.

Super Nature: Envisaging replacing the city's traditional grid structure with a more organic cell-like approach to growth, designing cities as nature would. That would involve increased housing density, reduced roading and significantly more green areas.

A more permanent market in Montgomery Square was another idea raised.

Market forces: Using the successful Nelson Saturday market in Montgomery Square as a catalyst to create change. Carparks would be removed allowing the market to be covered and become more regular and the square to function as a civic space focused on pedestrian and bicycle access. Re-orienting mixed use buildings to face the square, not the roads around it.

Part of decolonising Whakatū would involve cultural mapping, to better reflect the area's Māori heritage.

Decolonising Whakatū: Nelson's design and place names reflect its colonial heritage rather than its Māori history. Cultural mapping could be used as a planning tool to name and shape developments such as the proposed new inner city playground, and stories from iwi about the importance of the Maitai River, for example, could be incorporated into redesigned spaces. Whakatū Incorporation's proposed climatorioum and the Māori economy generally would also play a key role.

The Drop of Vitality idea envisaged four nodes and green space connections.

Drop of Vitality: Changing key areas of the inner-city through redevelopment of four nodes, including a climatorium/innovation hub, performing arts centre, new library and community glasshouse/garden. The city would become greener with urban parks and green corridors, helping create a destination for people to socialise.

Reimagining Montgomery Square as an urban park/plaza, flanked by a new library.

Bridge to Brunch: The question of where do you eat your lunch in the CBD, and the lack of current options, inspired a reimagining of Montogomery Square as a park and urban plaza (with carparking underground), with recreation spaces such as a basketball court, and a library/civic hub where the old Briscoes building is.

The Evolution of Nelson team saw Buxton Square as the site for a new library, and playground.

Evolution of Nelson: Celebrating Nelson's strengths such as beer, wine, fish, the arts, built heritage and sunshine with new developments such as a fish market, urban parks, new civic buildings, including an arts/culture precinct and a new library in Buxton Square. Create a marshland along the Maitai River margins as a response to climate change. More inner city apartment living should be encouraged but intensification should respect the city's existing built heritage.

Spaces for play would draw people back into the central Nelson.

Play: Using play spaces as a design element in a revitalised city and creating strong green connections to link existing open spaces, including Montgomery, Buxton and Wakatu squares. Connections are also created to the Maitai River and coastal edge.

(A vote among the participants and supporters at the end of the workshop saw Bridge to Brunch voted as the top concept, followed by Decolonise Whakatū and Play).