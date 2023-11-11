What if Nelson had a place to help drive revitalisation of the city?

What If Whakatū Nelson collaborators Richard Butler, top left, Richard Brudvik-Lindner, Tracy Allan, Sally Kidson, Gill Ireland, William Samuels and Anne Rush at the new pop-up space in Hardy St.

What if Nelson had a downtown youth hub? What if we had a spring-cleaning campaign for the city and everyone participated? What if there was a Margaret Mahy-style playground?

What if there was a place where people could come and listen to innovative ideas to reinvigorate the city, and add their own?

From next Monday, that place will become a reality when What If Whakatū/Nelson opens in the central city. For the next six weeks it will host design concepts, artwork, ideas and interactive exhibits in a former clothing store, next to the Little India restaurant.

The Make/Shift Space at 263 Hardy St will also be the venue for a series of public lunchtime talks, panel discussions and workshops about innovative ideas and visions for Nelson.

Speakers will include architects, landscape architects, artists, the business sector, retailers, developers, migrant communities and iwi organisations, with opportunities for others to get involved.

The idea sprung from an informal group of collaborators who were concerned about the state of the CBD, and a lack of investment from public and private organisations in the past 20 years.

One of the group, architect William Samuels said Nelson was at a turning point where it could make a positive transformation to the CBD, “but to get there we need to have a shared vision and aspiration for what our city can become.”

Samuels said it had to be a wider movement than just the city council. The whole community was invited to explore the question of what the city will look like in 10, 20, or even 50 years time.

Nelson Mail Ideas on a wall of the What if Whakatū Nelson store in Hardy St.

“How will we live, work, and relax in Nelson, and how can the design of our city facilitate this? What could well designed housing within the CBD look like, how can we create public areas that are enjoyable to occupy and allow people to linger and better engage with our retail and hospitality sectors?”

The pop-up space has a wall of “what if" posters, and anyone can add their own ideas. It also has PlayPen, an interactive game using a city model to explore ideas for adapting the urban environment to future impacts.

Make/Shift Spaces Anne Rush said cities were dynamic places, built by thousands of actions from hundreds of individuals and their collaborations.

“Many Nelsonians are concerned about the state of our city centre at present. Maybe we need to look each other in the eye and say to ourselves ‘What are we doing about it as a community’? We all have a part to play, however small.”

Nelson Mail The pop-up space will host talks and panel discussions, and has information and an interactive game.

Rush and Samuels said the group would produce a strategy from the ideas generated and the group was committed to getting “some of these things to happen”.

What if Whakatū Nelson will be open Monday to Friday from 12-2pm, and on Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Talks will begin at 12.30pm, with time for discussion afterwards.

Next week's programme:

Monday, November 13: Samuels and landscape architect Luke Porter on “What does a vibrant Whakatū Nelson city centre look like in 2035.”

Tuesday: Landscape architect Alan Gray on the Bridge to Better project.

Wednesday: Habitat for Humanity's Chloe Howorth on community development through affordable housing.

Thursday: Architect Magdalena Garbarczyk and urban designer Timo Neubauer on urban regeneration in Nelson.

Friday: Architect and artist Richard Sellars on the city as a mosaic of subcultures and a network or learning.