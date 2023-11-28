Nelson news in brief: water restrictions to begin in Nelson

Water restrictions to begin

Taking note of Niwa’s prediction of a long, dry summer, the Nelson City Council is introducing water restrictions from next week, the earliest restrictions have begun in 18 years. Nelson City Council’s general manager of infrastructure Alec Louverdis said stage one restrictions would begin on December 1. The move is a “precautionary measure”, he said. High temperatures, coupled with long dry days, will likely impact the flow of the Maitai and Roding Rivers – key to Nelson’s water supply. Stage one restrictions mean that pools and water features will not be able to be filled, although topping up is still permitted, Louverdis said. The last time water restrictions were imposed this early in the season was 2005.

Airport crash exercise

An exercise to help hone emergency services’ response to a crash landing went without a hitch. Last Sunday up to 100 emergency service personnel and volunteers ran through their aircraft crash response at Nelson Airport. Nelson Airport senior rescue fire officer Matt van der Heyden said the exercise was a chance for police, FENZ and Hato Hone St John to work together on their emergency response. “It went extremely well, and while there are always a few small things to work on, I was really pleased with how well everyone worked together to respond to the scenario,” van der Heyden said. The Air Training Corps No. 23 Squadron provided volunteers to role play casualties for the exercise, which is required every two years under Civil Aviation Authority rules.