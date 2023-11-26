Urbanist Julie Stout on good design and how Nelson's CBD can reach its potential

When architect Julie Stout returned to live in Auckland after 25 years away, she was dismayed at how run down the city looked.

Queen St was full of $2 shops and its prize asset, the waterfront, was cut off by the Ports of Auckland’s “big red fence”.

Stout was at the forefront of civic action in the early 2000s to promote a better built environment in central Auckland, and later was part of a successful civic and legal campaign to stop the port expansion further into the Waitematā Harbour. Fast forward 20 years, and the Auckland city waterfront is at last living up to some of its potential as a thriving destination for people, rather than carparks and tank farms.

As Nelson grapples with issues in its CBD, Stout accepted a suggestion from friend Pic Picot to share her experiences at the new What If Whakatū Nelson ideas hub and look at how Nelson could live up to its own potential.

She told a packed lunchtime audience at the Hardy St hub on Friday that she was an urbanist, which to her meant having an understanding of planning and how we live in cities.

Nelson Mail Stout told the audience at the What If Nelson Whakatū hub that Nelson’s CBD had a great starting point by retaining much of its historic character.

Good design was a key element but for it to take shape, it needed political leadership and, most importantly, a public conversation about what people wanted.

She was “so heartened” that Nelson was starting to have that conversation through grassroots initiatives such as the What If Whakatū hub.

Stout said cities needed a broad, strategic vision but elements of the plan could be easy to implement, including many that had been pinned up on the What If hub’s wall.

“It's a really simple thing just printing out what people say, but it's so powerful and it's making it positive as well.”

Stout said more people were asking “what if” about their cities after travelling overseas, and highlighted the example of Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands. The former site of the World Expo in 1988 has been transformed into an area of rainforest, an urban beach, grassed areas, plazas and a riverfront promenade.

Stout said Nelson's CBD had the great advantage of having retained much of its heritage buildings, scale and character.

“It’s all there, it's just about opening it up.”

Stout later told Stuff that Nelson's squares were ripe for redevelopment into lively public spaces that could be connected through existing laneways.

She said getting more people living in the city centre was also a key driver for change.

Stout regularly visited friends in Nelson and looked forward to seeing progress in the CBD. She said she also had her own “what if" moments about moving here.

“You are very lucky to live in such a beautiful place with lovely physical assets.”