Buskers festival loss follows 'short-sighted' funding decision

Satya Bella performs at the Nelson Buskers Festival in Trafalgar St in January this year. The festival will not return in 2024 after a council funding decision.

Nelson will have a gap in its summer events calendar with confirmation the buskers festival won’t go ahead following a funding decision described as “short-sighted” by a city leader.

The annual festival in mid-January typically attracts several thousand people to watch top international and New Zealand performers liven up the city streets.

Festival producer Giles Burton warned the Nelson City Council in May that a change in funding criteria requiring events to demonstrate they developed local performers meant the festival might not return.

At a What If Whakatū Nelson lunchtime talk this week about how creative events can enliven the city, he confirmed the buskers would not be back next year.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ali Boswijk said the council funding decision was “really short-sighted”.

“We had something that was successful and totally enjoyed by locals who came into the city and visitors to the region.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Busker Fraser Hooper performs with child volunteer Julian MacKinnon at the Nelson Buskers Festival event in Trafalgar St in January this year.

“If you want to inspire young Nelson performers, they need to see the high-calibre ones in action.”

Burton told Stuff he was disappointed the council was moving away from supporting “such a joyful, celebratory event that brings the community out and is loved by thousands, but instead feels it can only support development events”.

“We need to experience the best we can in any field. We don’t insist that we will only fund Saxton Oval for training sessions. World-class teams are brought in to inspire us as well as enterain. It should be the same for the arts.”

Council group manager community services, Andrew White, said every three years council staff assessed its events based on a set of criteria created with input from elected members.

One of the key criteria, added in 2020, was the need for events to provide a community benefit.

“The idea is that events funded by ratepayers should help support our local entertainment industry and provide an opportunity for residents to take part in some way,” White said in a statement.

“As we understand it, the Buskers Festival does not, in its current format, work with any local buskers – the majority of the acts are from overseas, and therefore it does not meet this criteria.”

White said following the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, staff made the decision to continue to provide financial support for the buskers’ festival in its usual format due to the unusual circumstances.

Busker Anna Krazy (Anna Kristin McCarthy) performs at the Nelson Buskers Festival in January this year.

Last year the event was assessed again, and White said the council asked the organiser to alter the festival to include some community-led programmes or activities, which would have allowed for the funding to continue.

“This could have included options like, having an area dedicated to local buskers or a morning of skills training for young people,” White said.

He said the contractor did not think it was feasible to include such elements, “and decided they were no longer able to organise the festival.”

Burton strongly disagreed that he was offered the chance to alter the festival to include community-led programmes. “This did not happen,” he said. Instead, the council’s new request for proposals for summer events did not include the buskers festival.

“To be clear, I never said that adding community events was impractical,” Burton said. “Indeed, in the past I had suggested something similar, but pointing out it would incur extra costs.”

White said the council also felt the rising costs of the festival were becoming prohibitive – from $37,000 in 2020 to an expected $50,000 in 2023 – accounting for almost half of its summer events budget.

“The decision was made to remove it from the council’s events line-up, and instead spread the funds across council’s other events,” he said.

White said the council would love the buskers to return with more involvement for the community, and if a source of funding could be found.

Burton said the festival was created to bring international buskers and top quality New Zealand buskers to Nelson to give the local community and visitors the opportunity to watch performers they would otherwise not see.