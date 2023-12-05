Libraries are 'beating heart' of community, not just book storage

As Nelson grapples with the issue of a new library, one of the key drivers behind Wellington’s library redevelopment says it’s a prime opportunity to create a new destination for the city.

Gisella Carr, a former chief executive of WOW, heads the Wellington City Council unit behind the Te Matapihi central library project that has involved earthquake-strengthening and revamping the central city building over the past four years. The $200 million project is set to reopen in early 2026.

Carr, who splits her time between Wellington and Nelson, spoke at the What If Whakatū Nelson ideas hub this week on how libraries have evolved far beyond storage places for books to become centres of social infrastructure; a “beating heart” of communities.

“It’s not just having shelving and people having to navigate the Dewey decimal system,” she said.

Warren Gamble/Nelson Mail Gisella Carr says libraries have become the centre of cities' social infrastructure.

Modern libraries were not so much about things, but what people did with them and how they could connect with others, their city and country, she said.

In the new Christchurch library there was a gaming wall that was visible to the public, helping break down generational barriers; in Johnsonville’s library the model railway community makes parts with 3D printers; and the new Te Matapihi would incorporate the Capital E children’s creative centre, as well as maker spaces, an interfaith room, artist areas and much more public space than before.

It would also house the council’s public services to work as an integrated civic, cultural and creative centre.

“Libraries are one of the few public spaces for the totality of the community,” Carr said.

supplied The existing internal structure of Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui (Wellington’s Central Library) has been completely stripped out and is being redeveloped. It is scheduled to reopen in early 2026.

The Nelson City Council last year shelved a $46 million proposal for a new library near the Maitai River because of the costs and concerns about flooding risks. It has put $200,000 aside to investigate potential CBD sites for a “new community hub” including a library.

Several groups at a Nelson urban workshop involving architects and planners in October suggested Buxton or Montgomery Squares as an ideal place for a new library/civic centre.

Carr would not be drawn on potential sites but believed Nelson had a great opportunity to create a new library/civic space that would be a visitor destination in its own right.

Cities were not just the sum of their commercial activities, but needed social and cultural infrastructure that in turn helped drive economic development. Retail and hospitality businesses around Te Matapihi, for example, were waiting for its reopening because they knew it would generate extra traffic.

Carr said Nelson city had great potential, but at present “you sort of stumble across” its destinations rather than being drawn to them.