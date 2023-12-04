Distinctive beard goes in reverse Movember fundraiser

Andrew Pullen has his beard shaved off by Bronson Beri of Elite Barbers as a Movember fundraiser.

Andrew Pullen decided to flip the script for Movember.

Instead of sprouting facial hair to help raise money for men’s health research, he decided to put his signature beard at risk.

The Nelson managing director of Vortex Leisure, owners of the Spa World Group, set a fundraising target of $5000 to shave his beard off.

He grew his whiskers long during the first Covid lockdown, and the style – described by his barber as Leonidas after the Spartan king - had become a “bit of a brand” to the point he was recognised at an international conference by his facial hair.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A clean-shaven Andrew Pullen plans to regrow his beard as fast as possible.

He said his wife also liked the look, so he couldn’t shave.

That is until Friday after he passed the $5000 mark and Bronson Beri from Elite Barbers did the honours.

“Funnily enough the day after (losing his beard) I got Covid; it’s obviously connected, a bit of a Samson thing,” he said.

Pullen is now regrowing his facial hair “as fast as possible”.

He said he and his colleagues raised a total of more than $8800 for Movember, to go towards research into prostate and testicular cancer.

While he had not lost anybody close to the male cancers, he said at the age of 53 he was more mindful of the risks.