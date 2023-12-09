School dux's tell us what next

The Nelson Mail has asked local school dux’s – a school’s top scholar – how much they studied and about future plans.

Here’s what Waimea College dux for 2023, Becky Spurgeon, had to say.

What is next for you?

I am returning to England next August to, hopefully, study medicine at university with the intention to specialise in surgery. Until then, I will be picking up more shifts at the care home, where I work, and will look at gaining more experience in healthcare work. I am looking forward to studying medicine as it is something that I have wanted to do for as long as I can remember, and I am excited by the opportunities it will provide as a result of the variety of roles available in the profession.

How many hours a day did you have to study/train to win this title?

Personally, I didn’t study for that many hours a day as I prefer the ‘little and often’ study approach. I found that making a revision timetable and organising my time enabled me to do well whilst also giving me a lot of time to relax and do what I enjoy, such as running and strength training.

What is your favourite subject?

Science has always been a subject that I have been fascinated by, particularly chemistry. I love the problem-solving and critical thinking skills that it entails.

What was the biggest challenge of high school?

The biggest challenge that I faced at high school would probably be starting a new school in a new country in Year 12. I found this difficult because I was leaving behind my close friends in England and starting a new school in a country where I knew no one. However, Waimea was extremely friendly, and I instantly felt welcomed by both the staff and students.

What is the thing you will miss the most?

Something that I will definitely miss about high school is seeing my friends every day in classes and at breaks. As my friends and I are moving onto the next chapter of our lives we are all going to different universities, where we will no longer see each other daily, but I definitely hope to keep in contact with them all.