Juggling hobbies and school work pays off for NCG student

This year’s top scholar at Nelson College for Girls likes to pack a lot into her spare time.

The school described Grace Roberts as an “all-around amazing person”.

Not only was she in the school’s jazz band, the combined concert band, and awarded the Irene O’Donnel Award for Contribution to Tennis at the school’s sports awards. She was also leader of the creative writing club, a student librarian, on various committees and tutored outside of school.

A humble and thoughtful student, she had “unrelenting positivity and determination” and “a zest for learning”, the school said.

Placed first in chemistry, first in digital technologies and second in economics, she also gained first in level 3 mathematics with statistics last year, second in level 3 calculus and second in level 3 physics.

Roberts was also doing a first year university paper in mathematics and is preparing to sit NCEA scholarship exams in calculus, chemistry, economics, physics and statistics.

Noted by fellow year 13 students for her enthusiasm and “determination to succeed”, she always wore a smile, they said – nominating her for the school’s award for “scholarship, character and contribution”.

The Nelson Mail found out more about her:

What’s next for you?

Next year I’m studying financial engineering at the University of Canterbury. (It’s a combo of maths, stats, computer science and finance)

How many hours a day did you have to study/train to win this title?

I didn't have a consistent study routine, however, I found that I did a lot of learning in my own time anyway out of interest. I've always loved maths, and always love learning more about it.

What is your favourite subject?

Calculus! Maths is my favourite subject easily, and the more maths another subject has, generally, the more I love it, so I liked physics, chem and statistics a lot as well.

What was the biggest challenge of high school?

For me, the biggest challenge with high school was not over-committing. I do a lot of sport and music, and I love giving new things a go ... but I don't have the time. So balancing my existing hobbies, and not taking on anything else, was hard.

What is the thing you will miss the most about being at high school?

I'll miss my teachers more than anything else. They've all given me so much support and encouragement throughout my years at NCG, and also challenged my thinking. I can't possibly thank them all enough.