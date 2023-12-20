New repeater on Takaka Hill boost for search and rescue in region

At the site of the new TÄkaka Hill repeater are Dean Lund, NBS branch manager, TÄkaka; Tobias Schmidt, chairperson of Land Search and Rescue, Nelson; Ian Brown, Land Search and Rescue committee member; Dylan Smart, Land Search and Rescue communications officer; Ammie McHardy, NBS branch manager, Motueka and Stefan Lerbs, chairperson of Land Search and Rescue, Motueka.

A new radio repeater on Tākaka Hill will provide a crucial communications link in Land Search and Rescue operations across the region.

The repeater, funded by financial institution NBS, was installed on the hill this month in time for the summer season, which is typically busier as more people venture into the region’s great outdoors.

Nelson Land Search and Rescue communications officer, Dylan Smart, said the old VHF radio repeater on Tākaka Hill had been problematic for the past five years as it neared the end of its life, with intermittent faults and low-quality audio.

The new repeater provided secure, real-time communication between field teams with portable radios and a search and rescue base set up in Nelson, Motueka or Golden Bay during an operation. Having instant two-way communication about field conditions, potential clues, and information about the missing person was essential during a search, Smart said.

Satellite communication devices were also part of search teams’ toolkits, but messages could be delayed by the timing of satellite passes, or the terrain, Smart said.

He said there were plans to install a repeater on Mt Burnett, near Collingwood, to further boost its radio network, which included a repeater in the Richmond Hills.

NBS community engagement manager, Nic Foster said its investment in the new repeater recognised the importance of the equipment to the volunteer teams and the safety of those venturing into the backcountry.

“It also recognises the dedication of the many volunteers in our region who give their time to ensure the safety of those enjoying our fabulous outdoors.”

Land Search and Rescue Nelson chairperson Tobias Schmidt said it was one of four groups in Nelson Bays, and 63 nationally. In 2022/23, 456 operations were carried out across the country.

The Nelson group had around 70 professionally trained volunteers.

Members held monthly trainings, attended weekend courses with other groups, and took part in an annual police search and rescue exercise.

Schmidt said the Nelson group was outgrowing its current operations base and was keen to hear from anyone with a suitable space it could use until it found a more permanent home.

He said ideally the group would train, deploy and co-ordinate operations from a base that was set up ready for use.

“The location of a new base ideally will have good access with off-road parking, in a low hazard (ie flooding) area, and good VHF communications throughout the region.

“While we are looking for a suitable long-term home, and we would love to hear about offers for that, a dedicated office space or similar would help bridge the time until we have a more permanent solution.”

Anyone who can help can email: enquiries@sar-nelson.co.nz

You can also help the group’s activities by donating to its Givealittle page at:

https://givealittle.co.nz/donate/org/searchandrescuenelson