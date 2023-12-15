Covid-19 disruption in rear mirror for NMIT graduates

Graduates of degrees from nursing to commerce were blessed with fine weather as they paraded through central Nelson.

Just over 300 NMIT Te Pūkenga students received their graduation certificates at a ceremony at the Trafalgar Centre on Friday.

Graduates then took part in the traditional procession through the CBD to the NMIT campus on Hardy St, for a reception hosted by the student association SANITI.

Formal graduation ceremonies at NMIT Te Pūkenga were reinstated last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and modification of the 2021 graduation events.

Attendee numbers in 2022 were down slightly on previous years, with just over 260 graduates collecting their awards in Nelson, and 33 in Blenheim.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Brook Delaney, front left, and Megan Slater celebrate receiving their Bachelor of Nursing with an annual parade after a NMIT graduates ceremony at the Trafalgar Centre, Nelson on Friday.

But things were back on track this year, with 68 students graduating in Blenehim on Tuesday.

Bachelor of Nursing graduates made up the biggest cohort at this year’s ceremonies, with 63 graduating.

There were 158 graduates of bachelor’s degrees comprising 12 study options, with 25 people graduating with masters' degrees (which finish at different times of the year).

More than 1600 students were on track to graduate this year; roughly the same as in the past four years (with a peak of nearly 1900 for the 2021 year).

Programmes with the most enrolments this year were engineering (1600) and primary industries (1518), te reo (528) and business (552) – which included apprenticeships and short courses.