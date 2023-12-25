Christmas morning evacuation for travellers after Nelson Airport bomb threat

Nelson Airport was evacuated after its staff received a threatening email on Monday morning. (File photo)

Travellers had to be evacuated from Nelson Airport on one of the busiest days of the year after airport staff received a threatening mail on Monday morning.

Airport operations manager Jesse Woods said the terminal was evacuated as a precaution.

“Nelson Airport customer service staff received an email about 8.30am with concerning contents,” she said in an emailed statement.

Woods said police were informed and responded.

“After consultation with police and the Civil Aviation Authority, normal airport operations have resumed,” she said around 11.20am.

The airport had to be evacuated last week for similar reasons.

A police spokesperson said they would not comment on “non-specific mass emails threat”.

They referred to a statement published after the latest evacuation at Nelson Airport, which mentioned the “needless evacuations” caused by threatening emails.

“Threatening emails have caused significant and unnecessary concern to public services over the last month,” it said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they sent three crews, but they left around 9.20am as they were not needed.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Flights to Nelson had been cancelled on Christmas Eve due to low-lying cloud. (File photo)

This latest disruption came a day after poor weather in Nelson gave Christmas Eve travellers the muck around with passengers being told to go home, before later being told flights were back on.

Low-lying cloud in Marlborough meant that five flights had to be cancelled on Sunday morning.

Amanda Taylor was travelling from Wellington to Nelson, however, she and other travellers were handed a printed statement from Air New Zealand’s team manager passenger services Mitchell Byrne saying all flights were off.

“Unfortunately, there are no alternative services to Nelson today,” it said.

“Customers are advised to please return home and contact Air New Zealand reservations team for rebooking.”

Air NZ informed affected passengers that they would not be compensated.

“As weather disruptions are not within Air New Zealand’s control, any associated travel costs incurred should be claimed through your travel insurance provider.”

However, later on Sunday, Air NZ said it had put on additional flights to Nelson from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Blenheim.