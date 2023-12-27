Keep an eye on your mates, ambos warn as busiest night approaches

Calls to Hato Hone St John typically triple on average between 11pm and 2am on New Year’s Eve.

As New Year’s approaches, ambulance officials are warning those celebrating to keep an eye out for their friends on the busiest night of the year for calls.

Hato Hone St John ambulance says that on December 31, calls to the 111 communications centres typcially triple on average between 11pm and 2am.

On Christmas Day 2022, assault was the sixteenth most common reason for a call out. On New Year's Eve, it was the fifth most common reason for an ambulance response.

Hone Hato St John deputy chief executive Dr Damian Tomic said there was a notable increase in incidents involving violence on New Year’s Eve.

“This is why it is important to be extra vigilant – regardless if you are out and about or celebrating at someone’s house,” he said.

“Keep an eye on your drinks and always check that your friends are able to make it home safely.”

Dr Tomic also reminded Kiwis that 111 should only be called if someone has sustained a serious injury or needed immediate medical attention.

While the ambulance service increased resources in hot spots over the festive season, New Zealanders could play their part by helping each other to prevent incidents that were easily avoidable, such as those that may involve alcohol like falls and motor vehicle crashes.

Over Christmas 2022, Hato Hone St John paramedics attended 1203 incidents, with falls or back injuries, chest pains, passing out and breathing difficulties amongst the top reasons for an ambulance call out.

The following are Hato Hone St John’s tips for staying safe this summer: