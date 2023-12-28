Nelson news in brief: Heavy rain warning issued in northwest Nelson

Rain warning

The MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for northwest Nelson on Friday. For the area north-west of Motueka from 1am to 5pm, the MetService forecasts 100mm to 140mm of rain with peak rates of 20mm to 30 mm/hour expected on Friday morning. Thunderstorms are also possible. A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including Rai Valley, on Friday between 2am and 6pm.

Burglar denied sentence appeal

A man who burgled properties, stole vehicles and trashed a tennis club will serve his original sentence after his bid to appeal was denied. In October, High Court justice Matthew Palmer considered whether Aron James Waharoa, 47, had grounds to appeal his sentence. According to the High Court ruling, between December 2019 and March 2020, Waharoa stole a backpack, burgled and trashed the Tahunanui Tennis Club, broke into vehicles, stole a campervan and a horse float trailer, burgled commercial premises, stole petrol from a BP station and took potted plants from a roadside stall in Brightwater. He pleaded guilty to eight theft-related charges and spent more than two years in custody. In September 2023, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. Waharoa’s lawyer Rob Harrison argued the judge had erred in her sentencing methodology, had not granted sufficient discounts, and that the sentence was excessive. However, these were dismissed as grounds for appeal, with the judge saying the end sentence was “consistent with the totality of the offending”.

Chill out on New Year’s Eve

Nelson and Kaiteriteri are two of four holiday hot spots where Red Frogs volunteers will be providing chill out zones, pancakes, water and lollies to those who might be finding themselves worse for wear on New Year’s Eve. The non-profit Christian organisation advised young revellers to stay in groups of two or three, go out with your phone charged, never leave your drink unattended, and drink plenty of water.