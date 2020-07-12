Nelson clothing retailer Urban Beach closes after 20 years in CBD

Urban Beach owner Dave Waine and store manager Kiri Emery in the Trafalgar St store that is to close.

It’s been a presence on Nelson’s main street since the turn of the century but street wear shop Urban Beach is shutting its doors.

Signs advertising a 75 per cent off closing down sale signalled the store’s closure.

Owner Dave Waine said on Friday he aimed to close the shop on Tuesday – subject to anything still being on the shelves.

“The last two days have been like Boxing Day – everyone loves a bargain.”

While shops had come and gone over the years along Nelson’s CBD, Urban Beach’s adaptability had worked and – according to Waine – had made the business profitable.

“It’s always challenging but if the fundamentals of your business are good, there’s no reason why you won’t succeed.”

He has weathered the ups and downs of inner-city trade since February 2000, beginning as a jeans speciality retailer.

“I could see that jeans were something that really had a good market – I thought I could take on Just Jeans – a chain store – so we got a site across the road from where we are now.”

Martin De Ruyter Urban Beach began trading in Trafalgar St in 2000 with jeans as its focus. In the subsequent years, street and beach wear has also become popular sellers.

As the clothing market and fashion trends changed in the subsequent years, so did the shop.

By 2003 Urban Beach had tapped into the growing surf wear market.

As street wear became more popular throughout the decade, the clothing focus altered once again with New Zealand brands in particular emerging as a big seller.

The decision to close was not Covid-19 related, he said.

Plans to retire had been on the cards for more than a year but efforts to sell the business had failed to yield a buyer, despite several interested parties.

“We had the lease coming up for renewal and, in my mind about a year ago, I said: ‘I was going to retire early’. And if it hadn’t gone by then I was seriously thinking that would be the time.

Martin De Ruyter The Urban Beach store in Trafalgar St is closing down.

“I could be doing this for the next few years and still not have sold it.”

“Unfortunately whoever wanted to buy the business couldn’t get finance because the banks weren’t lending.”

Whilst leaving on his own terms, Waine also believed more should be done to make inner-city commercial space more affordable.

“At the end of the day – it’s time Nelson City Council had a full review of its rating system in Nelson. It’s archaic and so expensive.”

As well as closing the store, Waine said he planned to put Urban Beach’s online store “on ice” for the time being.

“I might get itchy feet later on - so I’ll leave that option open.”

While the shop’s closure was “the end of an era”, support on social media and comments from customers making their final purchases had been encouraging.

“You get a few who like to criticise but it’s good to see a lot of support there – people saying they had been coming since we first opened and now they’re bringing their kids in, or their grandma comes in. It was a store that suited a wide demographic.”

Reopening after lockdown had provided a “really good vibe” in the middle of winter in town.

As businesses prepared for potential flow-on effects of the Covid-19 lockdown, be it a drop in summer tourists or the end of the wage subsidy, Waine said it was important that customers made good on the buy local catch-cry of recent months.

“There’s going to be challenging times for retail, especially after September – not just retail but hospo as well. Nelsonians should get out and support local business.

“It’s no good bleating afterwards that they’re shut. People can talk the talk, but they need to get out and actually do it.”