Team CAB helps team of five million during lockdown

Nationally, Citizens Advice Bureau had four times the number of normal inquiries during the first few days of lockdown.

When New Zealand’s lockdown was announced in March, CAB volunteers and support staff were already investigating ways to continue delivering our service.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people contact us in person and nearly two million use our website. We knew in the days to come, we’d all need help navigating through these unprecedented times.

CAB was born in the UK during WW2, when people were experiencing similar stressful and confusing times. Back then, along with wartime issues, they dealt with family separation, financial hardship, food and housing shortages, job losses and constantly changing rules and regulations, just as we are.

Since NZ’s first bureau opened 50 years ago, CAB has become a trusted NZ service. Kiwis know they’ll get reliable information and support. We were determined to provide our vital assistance.

Although offices closed, technology and excellent systems enabled a large number of volunteers to accept the challenge of working from home, even though most are in the ‘vulnerable’ age group.

In Nelson, our 2020 trainees were part-way through their comprehensive induction course. Trainers and trainees quickly adapted to Zoom learning, and we’re really proud of them.

CAB’s national website is constantly updated to ensure it’s accurate. We added an additional space with over 100 articles specifically dedicated to Covid-19 information. Around 500 listings on our database of 27,000 community groups were up-dated to reflect operational changes by some organisations.

Nationally, CAB experienced four times our normal number of enquiries in the first few days. Initially questions were mostly about wage subsidies, and what Level 4 meant for parents with shared care of children.

By early April, there were increasing tenancy issues: people stuck between two tenancies and paying two lots of rent, or having difficulty paying because of reduced income, or flatmates moving out.

Clients turned to us in frustration when they couldn’t access support from Work and Income, simply because they couldn’t contact them. Migrant workers, who can’t access welfare support, needed help with basics like rent and food.

We also helped over 1,000 people who couldn’t get on-line information or services because they didn’t have access to a computer or the internet, or had no money on their phones. Many said our 0800 number (free for mobiles) was a lifeline because we helped connect them with services.

Some needs were urgent: food parcels, emergency accommodation, and accessing grocery deliveries for older folk.

In mid April, over 300 of our people volunteered to call 14,000 potentially vulnerable over 70s, on behalf of NEMA and MSD. We checked their well-being, asked if they could access food and medication. If we discovered other challenges during our chat, we helped with those too.

We’ve always logged client enquiries. We know what’s happening at grass roots, and our one of a kind database gave us real-time insights from thousands of people who sought help during different Alert Levels.

We constantly fed this information to government agencies so they could identify gaps, look at unmet needs, or fix anomalies in existing policies. We also provided 27 analytical reports, presenting statistics and summaries of the main issues we were seeing.

As we all navigate new realities, local CABs will continue to play a critical part in the wellbeing and recovery of our communities, thanks to the passion of our volunteers.

Our byline “Not sure? Ask Us” applies to Covid-19 questions as well as anything else you need to know.

CAB Nelson Tasman: 9 Paru Paru Road, phone 03 5482117 / 0800 367 222,

Email nelsontasman@cab.org.nz or website www.cab.org.nz