One person seriously hurt after they were run over on a Nelson street

A disturbance in the Nelson suburb of Stoke saw one person run over.

Enquiries are continuing into a which saw one person seriously injured after they were allegedly run over by a vehicle during a disturbance in a residential Nelson street.

Several police cars, including a dog handler, were called to Orchard St, Stoke about 7.40pm on Friday following reports of disorderly behaviour.

A police spokeswoman said the callout involved a “single vehicle collision” and it was understood one person had been run over.

The spokeswoman said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident and investigations were continuing.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said two people were transported to Nelson Hospital by ambulance.

One person was seriously injured while another suffered moderate injuries.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesman was unable to provide a patient update on Sunday afternoon.