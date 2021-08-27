International mountain biking event cancelled

The Enduro World Series mountain biking event set to be held in Nelson, 2022 has been cancelled.

An international mountain biking event that was set to attract hundreds of pro-riders from around the globe next year has been cancelled.

Nelson was scheduled to host a round of The Enduro World Series (EWS) in April.

In a statement the Nelson Mountain Bike Club said that after working on several variations and plans for EWS Nelson, the Enduro Sports Organisation (ESO) and the club agreed April was not the best time to hold the event and had reluctantly decided to cancel it.

The decision was devastating to all those who had worked so hard to bring the event to Nelson, the statement said.

