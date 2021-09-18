Nelson College edges Christ's College to win secondary school rugby trophy

Nelson College are the champions of upper South Island secondary school rugby after a thrilling 22-20 win over Christ’s College in the final.

In a see-sawing match, the home team finished strongly at Nelson’s Trafalgar Park to take out the Miles Toyota championship trophy with a powerful second-half display.

Down by 12 points at halftime, Nelson still trailed by three with five minutes left. They won a penalty midway in Christ's half and opted to kick for touch. The gamble paid off in a big way with winger Timoci Sauira going over in the corner after sustained forward pressure, to give Nelson its first lead.

The home team had started brightly in the spring sunshine before a Covid-limited crowd at Trafalgar Park, with the Sauira brothers fullback Nic and Timoci breaking the line repeatedly.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Nelson College winger Timoci Sauira tries to break through the tackle of Christ's College's Sam Idiens.

But the Christ’s defence held and on their first raid into the Nelson 22 they made it count with a try to right winger Sam Idiens.

It was Idiens popping up on the other flank who sparked the Christchurch visitor’s second try, with an inside ball for Jack Belcher to score.

Cooper Grant got Nelson on the board just before halftime, but Nic Shearer, whose booming boot gave Christ’s a wealth of excellent field position, slotted a penalty just before halftime to make it 15-3 at the break.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Jayden Waharoa scores a try during a thrilling 22-20 victory over Christ College in the final at Trafalgar Park, Nelson.

Nelson College came out firing in the second half, with Hunter Lepien and Dylan Irvine coming within inches of their first try. But from a five-metre scrum, their pressure finally told with Netani Baleisomosomo plunging over under the posts. Grant's conversion made it 15-10.

Christ’s hit back with a monster 30-metre rolling maul from their forwards to within a metre of the Nelson line, before Shearer cross-kicked for Angus Hammett to score.

The see-saw continued with Nelson winger Jayden Waharoa showing excellent footwork in a tight space to go over near the corner flag. Grant nailed the conversion to bring Nelson back to 20-17.

Sauira had the last say, and the small crowd that were allowed to watch the match celebrated with the triumphant home players.

Nelson will now take on Otago Boys High School in the South Island secondary schools final.