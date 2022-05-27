Nelson man found 'safe and well' following month-long disappearance

Che' Lee Whiting has been missing since May 3. He is believed to still be in the Tasman region.

A man who was missing for more than three weeks has been found “safe and well”, police say.

Earlier on Friday police urged anyone who had seen him or had information on the whereabouts of Che’ Lee Whiting, 48, whereabouts to contact them after he went missing on May 3 after arriving in Nelson In April.

He was believed to be in the Tasman region, and a spokesperson later said he had been found “safe and well”, and thanked the public for their assistance.