Firefighters battling slash pile fire in Glenduan area, near Nelson

A slash pile fire near Glenduan, north of Nelson, is being battled by firefighters.

Firefighters have been battling a slash pile fire in the Glenduan area, north of Nelson, since about midday Saturday.

The fire was about 50m by 50m in size and was still being fought by two tankers and two pumps, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said on Saturday evening.

Marty Price/Supplied A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire was 50m by 50m.

The spokesperson said crews were “working to contain it".

A slash pile is a method to burn the leftover stumps and other debris after trees are harvested.

The spokesperson confirmed the fire was not a bushfire.