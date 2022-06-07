Highway in Nelson to close for overbridge repairs

The Nayland Rd overbridge, after a car crashed through the railing onto Whakatū Drive, SH6, last month.

The highway into Nelson will be closed for three nights from Sunday as repairs are made to an overbridge following a car crash last month.

A person was critically injured when their car crashed through the pedestrian railing on the Nayland Rd overbridge and plunged to the highway below on May 4.

Waka Kotahi and the Nelson City Council said three nights of work to repair the railing required the full closure on Whakatū Drive, State Highway 6, from 8pm-5am, beginning on Sunday night.

To do the work safely for road users, pedestrians and the workers there needed to be no traffic on Whakatū Drive, the agencies said. Nayland Road will remain open, apart from the footpath on the affected, western side.

Whakatu Drive will be closed between Annesbrook roundabout and the Salisbury Link Road/Raeward Roundabout, in Richmond on the three nights.