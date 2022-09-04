'Hugely successful' year for Nelson College despite final loss

John McGlashan College wins the final of the South Island 1st XV secondary schools rugby competition against against Nelson College in Nelson.

Nelson College fell just short of back-to-back South Island secondary schools rugby titles, but their coach says they have plenty to celebrate and look forward to.

Before a large and vocal home crowd of students and supporters on Saturday, Nelson College came back from a 22-12 half-time deficit, but could not quite peg back John McGlashan College from Dunedin, losing 29-26 in the South Island final.

“They gave it everything they could,” said Nelson head coach Jono Phillips.

Nelson started the final strongly, but couldn’t grasp their opportunities, something their southern visitors did in the first half. In the second spell, the home team rallied, closing to within three points with five minutes left, but they were pinned in their 22 as the clock ticked down.

Phillips said there was natural disappointment at the final whistle, but as the team gathered later they reflected on a “hugely successful” season, including the retention of the Miles Toyota Championship for the Crusaders region secondary school title, and their win in the annual Quad Tournament.

It was a remarkable performance considering 20 players had left the school from last year’s champion side, and there were a number of Year 11 and 12 players in this year’s team.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson College lock Hennie Fa’avae scores an intercept try during the first half of the South Island 1st XV secondary schools rugby competition against John McGlashan College.

In the final they were up against an unbeaten John McGlashan team filled with Year 13 players who had been together for several years.

“They were a very good side, and really well coached and they deserve to be the champions,” Phillips said.

Phillips said while Nelson would miss the skills and leadership of departing Year 13 players such as co-captain Nelesoni Malaulau, there would be an experienced core of players next season. Nelson’s continued success had also drawn interest both from players outside the region and from North Island schools wanting pre-season games.

John McGlashan will now head to the Top Four national tournament in Palmerston North where they will take on Westlake Boys High School, Hamilton Boys and Napier Boys. The competition that was cancelled for the past two years because of Covid restrictions.