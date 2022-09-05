Mako aim to storm home and raise relief funds

Macca Springer of Tasman scores in the 36-26 Mako victory against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Friday night.

It’s storm week for the Tasman Mako.

They return to Nelson for the first time this year in what will be a crucial week for their national provincial championship quarter-final chances, with matches against Wellington on Wednesday night and Taranaki on Sunday.

But as well as competition points, the matches will also help to raise money for those affected by the mid-August deluge that caused widespread damage in the top of the south.

For every ticket sold for the Trafalgar Park matches, the Tasman Rugby Union is donating $3 to the Nelson Tasman Mayoral Relief Fund.

READ MORE:

* NPC wrap: Rivez Reihana stars as Northland make history with thrilling win over Auckland

* NPC: Tasman Mako snap losing streak with laboured win over tackle-shy Manawatū Turbos

* NPC talking points: Make the most of rare All Blacks sightings



Tasman Rugby Union chief executive Lyndon Bray said the donation was about showing support for the region.

“As a group, our staff and players feel for everyone impacted by the recent weather event,” he said. “We want to make a difference for those affected.”

Bray said many fans at the two matches in “storm week” would also text a donation to the relief fund.

Mayor Rachel Reese said the Tasman Mako community heart was evident on and off the field.

“This is a team that is so much a part of our region, showing their support to the commuity. We know that right across Te Tauihu the impacts of the natural disaster will continue to be felt for some time to come and money raised will go directly to those impacted.”

Want to get involved?

As well as heading along to the games at Trafalgar Park against Wellington at 7.05pm on Wednesday and Taranaki at 2.05pm on Sunday, members of the public can also make their own $3 donation to the Nelson Marlborough Mayoral Relief Fund by texting STORM to 3493. The $3 will show up as a charitable donation on your phone bill.