Bright spots in challenging years for Nelson winery

Gary and Valley Neale of Brightwater Vineyards have had a tumultuous couple of years, along with many businesses, but the 2022 harvest has been a bright spot. (File photo).

The 2022 wine grape harvest resulted in a fantastic vintage in the Nelson region, and the talented team at Brightwater Vineyards have produced some outstanding wines once again.

The Covid-influenced last two years has thrown up lots of challenges other than weather events, including severe worker shortages in the horticulture sector. Gary and Valley Neale from Brightwater Vineyards have dealt with the same struggles as every other business in the region.

One challenge they hadn’t expected was their new winemaker deciding to return to Australia just after the first Covid lockdown in 2020, “but we do understand people wanted to be close to home at that very uncertain time,” Gary said.

It meant trying to find a replacement winemaker when the whole world was in turmoil.

LUZ ZUNIGA Gary Neale

Gary and Valley were lucky to find winemakers in the region who were able to step in and carry on managing the wines that were in tank and barrel in the winery for the 2020 vintage.

Then their long-term viticulturist Dale Springer decided it was time to retire and enjoy the many things Nelson has to offer after the 2022 vintage.

“Dale has worked with us for 20 years and we knew him as a friend before that so it is a big change for us. The work he did in managing the vineyard meant we always had the best fruit possible to make wines with. He has been an important part of our lives.

“It has certainly been very challenging, but we have now employed a permanent winemaker who has had a lot of experience making wine in the region and have recently employed a new viticulturist.”

Ben Brooks joined the Brightwater team just a couple of weeks ago so he is still getting to know the wines and vineyards of Brightwater Vineyards. He has worked in vineyards on Waiheke Island for the last few years including at Frenchman’s Hill Estate and Cable Bay Vineyards.

Ben and his partner decided to move away from the Auckland region and chose to move to Nelson last November. He was working at Seifried Estate Family Winemakers before making the move to Brightwater Vineyards.

Among the many changes in the local wine industry in the last couple of years is the sale of the vineyards and winemaking facility at Appleby Vinters (Te Mania and Richmond Plains). This gave Gary and Valley the opportunity to employ the very talented Steve Gill as their permanent winemaker for the 2022 vintage.

I have known Steve for many years and have always rated his winemaking skills highly. A real plus for Brightwater is that he is used to making wines from fruit grown on the Waimea Plains so is already very familiar with the flavour and structural profiles of the grape varieties grown at Brightwater Vineyards.

During the 2021 vintage Gary and Valley managed to make some very good wines using local talent that was there to help fill the winemaking gap.

The 2021 vintage in New Zealand was challenging as a result of a number of weather related issues, primarily frost damage in early spring followed by rain during flowering and a number of rain events through the growing season. This in turn resulted in a much lower harvest right across the country and I think this lower volume harvest was the saving grace for many wine producers in 202.

The fruit that was harvested needed less management in the vineyard and was high quality, meaning growers could get through harvest and processing in the winery under Covid restrictions with fewer staff than usual.

This year, on the other hand, was back to normal crop levels, but once again of very good quality. Fortunately, wineries had managed to source the staff they need to handle this larger volume harvest.

In the case of Brightwater Vineyards it meant very long hours for their new winemaker who was transitioning from one winery to another; he was working 12-14 hour days between two wineries.

“His work ethic is fantastic, we were amazed at his capacity to just get things done,” Gary said.

Because viticulturist Dale retired straight after vintage and their new person didn’t start until September Gary and Valley relied on a team of Tongan vineyard workers to do all the pruning for them.

“These guys were magic, we got through our pruning much faster than usual. They are really hard-working people who live here, have other jobs during the day and come out here after work and at weekends. They just want to earn money to help with their kids education and buy a home for their families.”

During these changing times Brightwater Vineyards have managed to produce some outstanding wines and Valley sent me some samples to try. Here’s my thoughts on a couple of the wines made by new winemaker Steve from the final grapes grown by Dale.

2022 Brightwater Vineyards Nelson Pinot Gris – RRP $24

This is a richly scented and flavoured mouth-filling wine, bursting with flavours of fresh pears and ginger-like spice when you first taste it, but it has a delicious, juicy, yellow peach character in the long finish. The palate richness is balanced beautifully with that hint of ginger and just the right amount of fresh acidity. This is a balanced and nuanced wine with layers of flavour making it a serious Pinot Gris. While it is easy to drink on its own it deserves to be paired with food. Outstanding and 5 stars from me.

2022 Brightwater Vineyards Sophie’s Kiss Rose – RPP $24

Blush salmon pink in colour with aromas of berries and cream and a touch of river-stone minerality this is another mouth-filling wine bursting with flavour and elegantly balanced with spice and acidity, a wine you will want ‘just one more glass of please’. Delicious by itself or enjoy it this summer with lunch in the sun or around the BBQ. 4.5 stars.